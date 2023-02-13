GENEVA – The Fillmore Central boys shot out of the gate Friday night, taking a 20-7 lead over Sutton eight minutes into the ballgame. The Mustangs climbed back into the game with a 14-7 run in the second quarter and a 6-4 run in the third stanza, but the Panthers outscored the visitors 13-10 in the fourth quarter to pick up a 44-37 win.
Carson Asche and Jarin Tweedy netted nine points apiece to pace Fillmore Central, while Keegan Theobald scored five of his eight in the fourth quarter. Luke Kimbrough finished with seven points, Kiffin Theobald notched six and Jayden Wolf closed out the scoring with five.
Jesse Bergen tallied a game-high 11 points for Sutton in defeat.