GENEVA – The Fillmore Central boys shot out of the gate Friday night, taking a 20-7 lead over Sutton eight minutes into the ballgame. The Mustangs climbed back into the game with a 14-7 run in the second quarter and a 6-4 run in the third stanza, but the Panthers outscored the visitors 13-10 in the fourth quarter to pick up a 44-37 win.