Fast start propels Cougar girls past Osceola

OSCEOLA – The Cross County Cougars jumped over Crossroads Conference rival Osceola early and often Tuesday night, taking an 11-0 lead after eight minutes and pushing the cushion to 30-7 at halftime.

The host Bulldogs battled back with a 13-3 run in the third quarter, but it was too little too late as the Cougars won the fourth quarter 5-4 and the ballgame 38-24.

Cross County finished 5 of 13 (38%) from beyond the 3-point arc but shot just 13 of 44 (30%) from the floor overall. Lilly Peterson led the charge as she knocked down 5 of 12 shots and poured in a game-high 12 points. The junior was responsible for five of the Cougars’ eight second-half points.

Behind her, Shyanne Anderson added 11 points on 5 of 14 shooting with all her scoring coming in the first half. Ema Dickey netted seven of her nine points before halftime and went 6 of 8 at the foul line, while Lindee Kelley and Edie Peterson rounded out the scoring with three points apiece.

Courtney Sunday led Osceola with five points, followed by four apiece from Addie Theis and Savanna Boden.

Dickey led the Cougar effort on the glass with seven rebounds, while Lilly Peterson grabbed five boards and Anderson and Adrienne Waller each notched four. Anderson swiped four of Cross County’s 16 steals, while Edie Peterson, Sydney Hengelfelt and Adrienne Waller each had two.

Cross County rattled off its fourth straight win after a 4-3 start to the season and will return to the court tonight when Sutton comes to town. Osceola lost its third game in a row and dropped to 5-4.