Fast start propels Bronco boys past Huskies 42-35

UTICA – The hometown Centennial Broncos galloped out of the starting blocks Tuesday night, jumping all over Heartland during a 17-3 first quarter run to seize the early momentum.

That early spark proved crucial, as the hosts fended off the Huskies’ comeback bid down the stretch and held on for a 42-35 win in Southern Nebraska Conference hoops.

“Obviously, we dug ourselves into too big of a hole in the first quarter. I tried to get fancy and switch up; we played man to man all season and went to a 1-2-2 to see if we could switch it up, get them uncomfortable, and it backfired on us,” Heartland head coach Taylor Siebert said. “I’m proud of our guys. They fought until the very end. There’s nothing better than an SNC matchup, and Centennial’s always tough. They’re going to grind it out and they did that tonight.”

The Broncos’ seventh win of the season did not come easily, as Heartland bounced back from the early gut punch to make it a ballgame down the stretch. The Huskies outscored the hosts 25-16 over the middle two quarters and trailed by just five entering the final eight minutes.

“I thought we handled the runs from them pretty well. They have a really good player in the (Trev) Peters kid and they had some other guys make some big baskets down the stretch, but we never really lost our composure and made some really big plays down the stretch to put us over the top,” Broncos head coach Cam Scholl said. “Lane Zimmer’s offensive rebound on the free throw was really good, and his steal and holding on to it toward the end of the game to seal it, those are big plays by somebody who’s played in a lot of big games like he has. It was a really good atmosphere and there was a good crowd here tonight. It was a fun game. Overall, we didn’t play perfectly by any stretch of the imagination but we gutted one out.”

Centennial shot 16 of 42 (38%) from the floor and connected on 5 of 11 opportunities from beyond the arc. Maj Nisly led the offensive effort, as the senior knocked down 8 of 22 shots (36%) and poured in a game-high 21 points.

It was another massive outing for Nisly, who has stepped in to fill the void left by the departure of last year’s leading scorer Jake Bargen. Through 10 games, the senior is averaging 14.4 points per night and has buried 37% of his shot attempts (49 of 134) – including 27 of 76 from downtown for a 36% clip.

“He’s our one guy that can score consistently. From where he was a year ago to now, he’s made huge strides,” Scholl said of the senior. “He struggled with some confidence in the first part of last year but came on strong at the end of the year, and he’s just carried it over. The kid works pretty hard, does what you ask and he’s trying to do the right thing all the time. His mindset’s probably had more to do with his success than anything else because physically he’s as talented as we’ve had.”

Behind Nisly, Sam Ehlers and Zimmer added six points apiece. Alex Hirschfeld netted five, while Ryan Richters and Shawn Rathjen rounded out the scoring with two points apiece.

Heartland, meanwhile, went 12 of 40 (30%) from the floor and 7 of 21 from beyond the arc. Peters racked up 12 points to pace Heartland, with eight of those coming in the second and third quarters. The senior hit three of the team’s seven treys to spark the comeback bid.

Langdon Arbuck canned a pair of triples and netted six points, while Thane Wetjen added five. Zach Quiring finished with four points, Hudson and Jake Regier both notched three and Merrick Maltsberger capped the Heartland scoring with two.

Even though the effort ultimately ended in defeat, the Huskies showed their mettle in picking themselves off the mat after the first quarter and battling back to make things close down the stretch.

Heartland stayed within five points for much of the fourth quarter before an Ehlers 3-ball in the final 2:30 gave Centennial some needed breathing room at the end.

“We’ve got a great senior group, a lot of guys that have played for four years, but this is a new team. We’ve had guys like Trajan Arbuck and Kale Wetjen who have been there for some of these guys, so they’re trying to figure out how to step into those leadership roles,” Siebert said. “I believe we’ll get there, it’s just trying to fast-track that. We’ve got a never give up attitude and I’m proud of them for continuing to compete and make it a game because a lot of teams would fold in that, but I’ve never seen these guys do that before, even before I was coaching.”

Zimmer led the Centennial effort on the glass with eight rebounds, while Nisly swiped four of the Broncos’ 10 steals and recorded a pair of critical fourth-quarter blocks. Arbuck paced Heartland with nine boards and four steals.

Centennial improved to 7-3 with the win and will return to the hardwood Friday night when the Sutton Mustangs come to town.

The Broncos have found some form recently in winning five of their past six games, but they’ll look to be more efficient from the charity stripe after connecting on just 5 of 13 chances against Heartland.

“For us it’s just mindset. We’re more than capable of making free throws and we’ve shown we can make free throws,” Scholl said. “In a game like this where it’s pretty juiced up you’ve got to control your emotions. We just have to lock in, have the right guys shooting them and concentrate.”

Heartland – which is in the midst of a three-game skid – dropped to 3-4 and returns to the court Saturday against Cross County. The matchup will serve as the Huskies’ home opener after seven consecutive road trips to begin the season.

“This is our first of six games in two weeks, so we don’t have too much time to think about this one,” Siebert said. “We have to continue to move forward, got a big game Saturday against Cross County and haven’t had a home game yet, but we have had phenomenal fans. It was so loud in here our guys couldn’t even hear. We love the guys that we’ve got, and we’re going to keep working together. We’ve got to find trust in each other, and they’ve got to trust me too. I believe we’ll get there.”