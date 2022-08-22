Fast start propels Aurora past Panthers on softball diamond

AURORA – The Aurora Huskies got out to a fast start Monday night against Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend and never looked back, scoring five runs in the first, two in the second and three more in the third en route to a 10-2 win.

“We’ve just gotten done playing quite a few games in the last week, and I think that really has shown. Some of our girls are really worn down; I could have pitched Amy (Lauby) and just didn’t because we play again tomorrow, so Ashley (Braun) kind of took it on the chin tonight,” Panthers head coach Aaron Lauby said after the game. “I thought she pitched fine, we just didn’t score enough runs. A lot of times this game comes down to can you score with two outs, and they did and we didn’t. We had our chances, and once you get that lead you have to start chipping away, and we just didn’t have that big inning.”

FCEMF went down in order in the top of the first before Aurora exploded for five runs in the bottom half, aided by back-to-back two-RBI doubles from Sydney Thomas and Kennedy Kleinschmidt.

The Panthers threatened in the top of the second thanks to a pair of singles from juniors Lilly Ellison and Amy Lauby but could not capitalize, and Aurora responded with two more runs on Eva Fahrnbruch’s RBI triple off the centerfield fence and an RBI single off the bat of Kaelin Sparr.

FCEMF finally broke through in the top of the third on a passed ball and Braun retired the first two batters of the home half. However, an error kept the inning alive and Aurora capitalized by plating three more runs to take a 10-1 lead.

The Huskies’ cushion did not remain at nine runs for long, as sophomore Bailey Hafer led off the top of the fourth with a blast well over the fence in dead center, trimming the Panthers’ deficit to 10-2.

However, FCEMF would get no closer as Aurora’s Zoe Johnson retired the next three batters and then sat the Panthers down in order in the fifth to preserve the eight-run win.

FCEMF tallied four hits in the game but could not come up with the big knock with runners in scoring position needed to mount a serious comeback.

“I think a couple of girls did a good job with two strikes of putting the ball in play,” Lauby said. “We strike out too much with runners in scoring positions and less than two outs. We’re getting better at that, but I’ve also got a handful of girls in there that are getting their first real varsity at-bats and sometimes you’ve got to be patient with it because they’re learning.”

The Panthers’ head coach pointed to an at-bat from Carly Lukes in the second inning, where the sophomore fouled off several pitches before eventually striking out in an at-bat that lasted at least 10 pitches.

“Those are good at-bats even though you didn’t get the outcome you wanted,” he said. “We have to get to the point where we win those at-bats because if you get a hit in that one situation, that pitcher gets a little more frustrated and that can lead to the big inning. Recognizing the key moments when you’re in them is so important, and then actually performing in them is how you get the big innings.”

Braun pitched all four innings for FCEMF in the circle and allowed 10 runs, but three of those were unearned. She gave up nine hits, walked one batter and recorded one strikeout.

The Panthers return to the diamond Tuesday night when the Fairbury Jeffs roll into Geneva.