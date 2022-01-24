Fast start carries North Platte past York boys in hoops

YORK – In the first quarter, York had no answer for Caleb Tonkinson. The North Platte senior buried five 3-pointers and scored 17 points in the first eight minutes to spark the Bulldogs to an early 21-6 lead.

York battled back and trimmed the deficit to 27-16 heading into the locker room, but the Dukes did not shoot the ball consistently enough to seriously threaten a comeback in the second half, as North Platte enjoyed a double-digit lead for most of the game in a comfortable 56-38 win Saturday afternoon.

“We’d just over-rotate a couple of times, we’d get caught on the inside of the screen and he hits the shot,” Dukes head coach Scott Lamberty said of Tonkinson’s hot start. “We even fouled him once and he hit the shot. We weathered the storm and cut it back to about 10 or 11, but we just couldn’t execute enough to push it to four or five to make it actually interesting. They were able to always stay comfortable.”

Tonkinson had no points after the first quarter but still finished as the game’s second-leading scorer with 17 points, just behind teammate River Johnston, who poured in 19.