Fast start carries North Platte past York boys in hoops

YORK – In the first quarter, York had no answer for Caleb Tonkinson. The North Platte senior buried five 3-pointers and scored 17 points in the first eight minutes to spark the Bulldogs to an early 21-6 lead.
York battled back and trimmed the deficit to 27-16 heading into the locker room, but the Dukes did not shoot the ball consistently enough to seriously threaten a comeback in the second half, as North Platte enjoyed a double-digit lead for most of the game in a comfortable 56-38 win Saturday afternoon.
“We’d just over-rotate a couple of times, we’d get caught on the inside of the screen and he hits the shot,” Dukes head coach Scott Lamberty said of Tonkinson’s hot start. “We even fouled him once and he hit the shot. We weathered the storm and cut it back to about 10 or 11, but we just couldn’t execute enough to push it to four or five to make it actually interesting. They were able to always stay comfortable.”
Tonkinson had no points after the first quarter but still finished as the game’s second-leading scorer with 17 points, just behind teammate River Johnston, who poured in 19.
“Defensively, I thought we got better as the game went on but offensively we aren’t hitting enough shots and we’re not taking enough good shots, so we’ve got to go to work and shore that up for next week,” Lamberty said.
North Platte finished 22 of 49 from the floor and 5 of 16 from beyond the arc, with all five makes coming courtesy of Tonkinson in that first-quarter barrage. The Bulldogs also connected on 7 of 14 free throws and enjoyed a 32-21 edge on the glass.
York, meanwhile, shot just 14 of 43 from the floor and 2 of 16 from downtown. The Dukes also went 7 of 13 from the foul line.
One night after scorching the nets from long range in a win at Fairbury, junior Ryan Seevers again paced York offensively. This time, however, his scoring mostly came from inside the arc as he finished with 16 points.
“It’s good he’s had two good games in a row, and it was different because they face-guarded him, they denied him pretty hard and he found other ways to score instead of just shooting the three, got a couple of back cuts and got to the basket off the dribble,” Lamberty said. “For him to step up, Garrett (Ivey) has been consistent night in and night out so if we can get two guys going, now we’ve just got to find that third (scorer) that’s consistent.”
Ivey added seven points – all coming in the second quarter – to finish as the Dukes’ second-leading scorer. Jude Collingham added six points and Austin Phinney notched five, while Leyton Snodgrass tallied two and Jaxson Alexander and Marshall McCarthy each recorded one.