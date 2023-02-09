YORK – The recruiting process is a special time for every player, but Dalton Snodgrass’ carried extra weight. The York senior said his recruitment was a family affair, with his dad and head coach Glen and mom Allison logging in a lot of miles on the road.

“We went to Fargo, Brookings, Iowa City, a lot of places,” he said. “It was fun, though. I would do it all again for sure.”

Snodgrass said he got some interest from Power 5 schools like Iowa State, Kansas and Nebraska as a walk-on, but in the end his decision came down to UNK, the University of Sioux Falls, Central Missouri, Concordia and Hastings.

When all was said and done and it came time to put ink to paper, Snodgrass settled on the Lopers – thanks largely to UNK head coach Ryan Held, who has FBS experience as the running backs coach at schools like the University of Central Florida and Nebraska.

“He’s pretty cool and I really like him. He’s a guy I’d love to play for,” Snodgrass said. “He always talks about ‘DDT,’ – disciplined, detailed and tough – and I feel like that represents me a lot as a person too. He’s just a guy I really trust being with for the next 4 to 5 years.”

The Lopers plan to play Snodgrass at tight end but said he could fit in at several positions across the gridiron. Entering his freshman season, Snodgrass said he feels like the strongest aspect of his game is his blocking but also called himself a “Swiss army player” with well-rounded traits.

It was a sentiment his father, York head coach Glen Snodgrass agreed with.

“He’s got a lot of speed for his size. He’s over 225 pounds, but he can still get out there and run. That was his biggest selling point as a recruit because there aren’t too many kids his size who can run like he can, but he can catch the ball, he can run the ball, he can block,” coach Snodgrass said. “He’s a very intelligent player with a lot of different intangibles. He’s always going to work hard, he’s always going to show up, he’s a good leader, all those things are going to be a positive for him. Kind of like his brother, he can do a lot of things really well.”

The younger Snodgrass will head to Kearney in the fall fresh off a solid prep career for the Dukes. Dalton earned first-team Class B-3 all-district recognition during his senior season despite missing the final few games with an injury.

For the year, he caught 14 passes for 149 yards and added another 132 yards on the ground. On the other side of the ball, Dalton racked up 70 tackles, including five for loss and four sacks, and recovered a pair of fumbles en route to a spot on the York News-Times All-Area team.

Despite all of his success on the gridiron, Glen Snodgrass said Dalton’s biggest impact for the Dukes came off the field in terms of leadership.

“I think all the kids that have played before and after him would agree that he loves football as much as any kid we’ve had here. He will never miss a workout, and I know for a fact he’s never missed a workout since we started in fourth grade,” he said. “They could always count on him to be there, and I think that example to a lot of kids meant a lot. He also became a real good vocal leader, especially in his senior year. He was able to talk to kids when there were problems and celebrate with kids when things were going well. He left a great impact here, and the biggest one is a love for the game. I think he loved football as much as any kid we’ve had.”

Dalton Snodgrass said he plans to major in education and history at UNK with designs to teach and coach somewhere above the eighth-grade level. That comes from his relationship with his father, who doubles as his head coach.

It’s a dynamic that helped Dalton find it easier to glean needed advice throughout the recruiting process, he said.

“Normally if someone wanted advice from their coach they’d have to text him. My dad would just be like ‘Hey come here, did coach Held text you?’ and tell me how to answer the text and stuff like that,” Dalton said. “He’s done this 20 more years than I have, so just getting all the advice pretty much any time I wanted it was really helpful.”

On the elder Snodgrass’ part, Glen said that while he has experience in the recruiting process as a head coach, it’s a totally different role from having to navigate it as a parent. To that end, he said previously going through the recruiting process with Dalton’s older brother Garrett made it easier for him to dispense advice and guide Dalton through his decision.

It was also a lengthy time commitment for Dalton and both his parents, as the trio logged a lot of hours and a lot of miles on the road. Still, they were able to use the time as a means for family bonding.

“People wonder if we’re crazy for doing it all, but to me it’s 30 mini-vacations we were able to take and spend time together,” Glen said. “It’s amazing family time and bonding time, and I enjoyed every bit of it and I’ll miss it quite frankly. We saw a lot of cool places, really neat cities and different restaurants and hotels we would have never seen otherwise.”