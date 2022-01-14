Familiar foe awaits T-Wolf girls in MUDECAS finals

BEATRICE – The championship game of the girls ‘B’ Division of the MUDECAS Tournament in Beatrice pits two teams who know each other well.

The matchup featuring BDS and Exeter-Milligan could actually be a preview of the Crossroads Conference Tournament final which gets underway Saturday, January 22 at the York City Auditorium.

Thursday night the Exeter-Milligan Timberwolves (10-4) went up 21-14 at the break and used a second scoring run of 32-24 to earn the 49-35 win over the Humboldt Table Rock Steinauer Titans.

The game was decided in the fourth quarter when the Timberwolves went on a scoring run to break away from a 3-point lead at the end of three quarters.

BDS (10-3) won their semifinal game over the Johnson County Central Eagles 45-32.

Exeter-Milligan was led in scoring by junior Jasmine Turrubiates with 16 points and she went 4 of 4 at the foul line. Turrubiates came into the game averaging 7.9 points per game.

Senior Cameran Jansky was the only other player in double figures as she finished with 11 and was 3 of 4 at the charity stripe.