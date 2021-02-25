Familiar and new faces for C2 Centennial and Cross County

UTICA-It will be the third meeting of the season when Sutton and Centennial take the floor in Utica at Centennial High School tonight.
The Broncos rated No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald Class C rankings have defeated the Sutton Fillies both times by the scores of 47-40 and 38-28 in the Southern Nebraska Conference championship game. Both of those games were played on the Broncos home floor.
Sutton comes in as the No. 10 rated team with a record of 19-6, while the Broncos are 22-2.
Cross County upset the Broncos in the subdistrict final 34-31 in overtime to earn their spot in the district finals.
The Cougars are 20-4 and will face off against the 18-4 and No. 7 rated Ponca Indians at Logan View High School. That tip-off is set for 7 p.m. while the Fillies and the Broncos will get their district final started at 6 p.m.
Both coaches talked about each of their team’s matchups headed to tonight’s district finals and their opponents.
“I think there is definitely something to knowing a conference team when preparing for a district final. We don't have to get to know and prepare for an unfamiliar team. However, they know us really well and we know them really well,” commented Centennial head coach Jake Polk on playing Sutton for a third time. “Both teams are going to have wrinkles to their offenses and defenses to try and surprise the other team with something they might not expect or haven't seen on film to scout. “
Cross County head coach Mitch Boshart talked about what his team has to do and what Ponca will bring to the court both offensively and defensively.
“No matter who the opponent is, we talk about doing three things as keys to being successful: taking care of the ball, communicating on defense, limiting our opponent to one shot possessions,” explained Boshart. “Ponca gives good defensive pressure, so we'll have to be sharp with the ball. They have some solid height and they play hard, so defensive communication and boxing out will be vital on the defensive end of the floor.
Ponca, who is looking for their third consecutive trip to state and fourth in the last five years relies a lot on a trio of sophomores; Sam Ehlers a 6-0 center who averages 12 points per game; Ashlyn Kingsbury a 6-0 small forward who comes in at 11.9 points per game and Gracen Evans, a 5-foot 10 inch small forward averaging 9.4 points per game.
The Cougars counter with 6-1 senior post Erica Stratman who comes in scoring 14.3 and pulling down 8.1 boards, while senior Cortlyn Schaefer puts up 6.2 points and records 4.3 rebounds.
Freshman Shyannne Anderson averages 7.2 points and is the team leader with 28 3-pointers.
“They run a nice little pick and roll offensive set, but they have different sets where they try to get it to Kingsbury or Ehlers. Their girls know their offense well and know what to look for,” Boshart stated. “Defensively we're anticipating them to give some full court pressure, and they do a good job of pressuring on the perimeter with their man defense.”
Sutton’s Kylie Baumert is one player on the floor for the Fillies the Broncos will need to aware of all night long.
“Kylie Baumert is a great post presence. Probably the best post we've seen this season. She's a relentless worker and finishes well against contact,” Polk explained. “We did a nice job the first two times we played them containing her and making her pass. It's important for us to contain her and also get a hand in the face of their streaky shooters.”
Centennial is led in scoring by senior Kate Hirschfeld at 13.7 points per game and senior Asia Nisly who puts up 9.2 points and leads the team in rebounding at 5.4 per night.
Both coaches had a similar outlook about the opportunity to play for a state berth.
“We're excited for the opportunity to play in a district final. It's been something like 12 years since Cross County last had the chance to make the state tournament. The setting at Logan View with their domed gym, along with the NSAA allowing 75 percent capacity, should give it a great atmosphere for post season basketball,” Boshart said. “The group of seniors we have with Cortlyn Schaefer, Erica Stratman, Jacy Mentink, and Grace Yungdahl, have done a lot for our program in their four years. They have bought in to what we do, and they have helped foster the belief in it throughout the program. It should be an exciting night of basketball, and it's an opportunity that I'm glad these girls get to have.”
Polk added his thoughts on the opportunity his team has tonight.
“We are excited about the opportunity to compete for a girls’ basketball state tournament berth for our school for the first time since 1999. This veteran group of seniors isn't going to be afraid of the moment as they have played in a district final every year of high school,” said Polk. “With three district final runner-ups, they are hungry to take the next step and it will be an exciting challenge facing a talented Sutton team on Friday night in Utica.”