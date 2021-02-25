Familiar and new faces for C2 Centennial and Cross County

UTICA-It will be the third meeting of the season when Sutton and Centennial take the floor in Utica at Centennial High School tonight.

The Broncos rated No. 5 in the Omaha World-Herald Class C rankings have defeated the Sutton Fillies both times by the scores of 47-40 and 38-28 in the Southern Nebraska Conference championship game. Both of those games were played on the Broncos home floor.

Sutton comes in as the No. 10 rated team with a record of 19-6, while the Broncos are 22-2.

Cross County upset the Broncos in the subdistrict final 34-31 in overtime to earn their spot in the district finals.

The Cougars are 20-4 and will face off against the 18-4 and No. 7 rated Ponca Indians at Logan View High School. That tip-off is set for 7 p.m. while the Fillies and the Broncos will get their district final started at 6 p.m.

Both coaches talked about each of their team’s matchups headed to tonight’s district finals and their opponents.