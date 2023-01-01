 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Falls City Sacred Heart hands McCool girls first loss

ADAMS – The finals of the Sportsman’s Holiday Basketball Tournament featured the D2 No. 5 McCool Junction Mustang girls going head to head with No. 6 Falls City Sacred Heart.

McCool could not keep pace with the Irish in the second and third quarters.

Despite a 14-6 McCool fourth quarter scoring advantage, the 22-8 cushion posted by the Irish over the middle 16 minutes was too much for the Mustangs to overcome as they dropped the 43-34 decision.

McCool is now 7-1 on the year, while the Irish improve to 7-2.

McCool was 13 of 40 from the field and that included 7 of 17 on 3-point shots for 41%. The Mustangs also connected on 8 of 13 free throws.

Leading the scoring for McCool was junior McKenna Yates with 13 points on scoring to include 4 of 10 on 3-pointers. Junior Briann Stutzman was 3 of 5 from the field and finished with nine points, while junior Shelby Bandt added six.

The Mustangs hurt their comeback chances going 1 of 8 at the free throw line. Yates also led the team with seven rebounds, while she and Bandt each recorded three steals.

No team or individual stats were available for the FCSH Irish.

McCool travels to Lawrence-Nelson tonight for non-conference action against the Raiders.

McCool Junction 12 3 5 14-34

FCSH 15 10 12 6-43

