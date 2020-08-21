 Skip to main content
Fall Trap League Scores
YORK — Class AA: Collins Aerospace, 815; 5-0 Plus 1, 806.

Class A: WY-AD, 809; “B” Team, 788.

Class B: Slackers, 737; D & B Nienhueser Farms, 722; Freisen Farms, 641.

High Guns: Doug Dauel, 48; Chip Workman, 47; Larry Blair, 45; Nick Nienhueser, 45.

