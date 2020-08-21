Fall Trap League Scores

YORK — Class AA: Collins Aerospace, 815; 5-0 Plus 1, 806.
Class A: WY-AD, 809; “B” Team, 788.
Class B: Slackers, 737; D & B Nienhueser Farms, 722; Freisen Farms, 641.
High Guns: Doug Dauel, 48; Chip Workman, 47; Larry Blair, 45; Nick Nienhueser, 45.
EXETER-Growing up in St. Paul Nebraska and being a three-sport athlete at St. Paul Public, has prepared first year Exeter-Milligan head coach …
Members of a community don’t agree on everything.
YORK – Defense wins championships.
YORK – As an assistant in the York Dukes softball program for around 10 years, Kent Meyers helped call pitches during games and coached the ou…
UTICA – Centennial football head coach Evan Klanecky said it was a great feeling to get back on the practice field and that he felt blessed hi…
YORK – With the start of the 2020 high school softball season less than a week away, the York News-Times will be looking ahead to the season b…
YORK – When the York girl’s golf team showed up for practice at the York Country Club on Tuesday they had a little bit of a surprise when they…
YORK-– On Thursday, August 27, several area volleyball teams will get their 2020 season underway.
So much has transpired this past week in the world of college football primarily right here in the Huskers backyard with the BIG 10 cancelling…
I find myself a bit bemused by seeming universal assumptions that college football and volleyball next spring will be automatic options.
