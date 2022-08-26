FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Young but more experienced, McCool Junction volleyball shoots for breakout season

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of McCool Junction's previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website.

MCCOOL JUNCTION – After a 17-11 campaign in 2020, the McCool Junction volleyball team lost all its starters and struggled to a 4-22 record last fall during a rebuilding year.

With nine key returners from 2021 back in the fold, the Mustangs and head coach David Stahr hope a rebound season is in the cards this year.

“So many underclassmen playing so much last season should be a benefit to us this year,” he said. “Equally exciting is the fact that we’ll only be losing one player to graduation this year, so nearly all of them will be returning in 2023 as well.”

The Mustangs will still be young this fall with just one senior on the roster, but the extra year of experience gained from last season could pay dividends.

McKenna Yates, who is back for her second season of volleyball after running cross country as a freshman, headlines a deep and talented junior class that also includes Shelby Bandt, BriAnn Stutzman, Anna Vodicka, Kaeli Meehan, Lana Rea and Kaylonie Ervin.

Behind the core group of juniors, several sophomores could play key roles for the Mustangs this fall. In particular, the quartet of Bailey Hall, Josey Vodicka, Dakota Wollenburg and Morgan Thieman are all back after earning letters as freshmen.

Abigail Lewis is the Mustangs’ lone senior, but she provides the team some needed veteran leadership.

“Though we’re older than a year ago, we still only have one senior on the team,” Stahr said. “Our starting lineup will likely feature at least two sophomores, and we have a full bench of solid players coming up including all three of our freshmen who will very likely see some varsity time this season.”

Newcomers include freshmen trio Shaeli Meehan, Ella Clark and Grace Reinsch and sophomore Jaylynn Rutten, who ran cross country for the Mustangs last fall.

McCool Junction’s head coach said one point of emphasis during the offseason has been working on letting things slide and not allowing their emotions to get the best of them.

“These ladies are very passionate about what they do but that sometimes gets the best of them,” he said. “They need to continue to learn that controlling the uncontrollable isn’t something they can let themselves worry about.”

With so much experience returning after a rebuilding season, Stahr said the Mustangs are hoping to reach .500 this fall, even with a young roster. McCool Junction will be tested in the always-tough CRC, where Exeter-Milligan and BDS are both coming off state trips in 2021.

Assisting Stahr on the bench will be coach Carly Arduser.

“We’re trying to build a program here and I think we’re headed in the right direction,” Stahr said. “From a skill perspective we have the talent to make it to state. Our challenge is getting mentally prepared for the toughness it takes to win plays, points, games and matches.”

