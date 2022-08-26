 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: York tennis dual record one of the primary goals in 2022

Phinney returns as lone state scorer for the Dukes

York Tennis

Members of the York boys tennis team include:  (front from left) Dawson Schwarz, Andrew Quick, Trey Harms, Ethan Phinney, Andrew Van Gomple, Jaxson Alexander, Malachi Coppinger, Kolby Majerus, Cole Schmid, Caden Ost. Second row: Mayah Colle, Lilly Nuss, John Hartley, Collin Kotschwar, Parker Mundt, Kaden Heiden, Anthony White, Charlie Van Gomple. Third row: Cooper Lones, Jaxson Hinze, Tanner Wagner, Wyatt Gartner, Caleb Harwick, Eli Nething, Phoenix Brown, Xavier Paris. Back row: head coach Dan Malleck, managers Gage Stahr, Gavin Fowler, Connor Krausnick and Peter Dallmann), coach Andrew Johnson.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of York's previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website.

YORK - For the past several decades the York boys tennis team has finished up the regular season on the plus side in wins during dual matches.

That is one of the primary goals of the team as they prepare to get rolling in 2022. Others will be finding someone to take over at No. 2 singles and a partner for Trey Harms at first doubles.

“It has been decades since York tennis has had a losing dual season and keeping that going is always our primary goal,” commented Dukes head coach Dan Malleck. “The programs on our schedule are greatly improved and we are going to have to play well to get it done.”

In 2021 at No. 2 singles, Ethan Phinney posted a record of 26-15, won his first two matches at the Class B state tournament and ended with a sixth place medal. This season Phinney will move in to the No. 1 singles spot vacated by last year’s fifth place medalist Drew hammer who graduated.

“With the loss of Drew Hammer at No.1 singles, we are going to need Ethan to step in that role and win some matches against top-level competition,” said Malleck. “Our No.1 doubles team will also have to pick up more wins than we were able to get at that position last year.”

Last year senior Trey Harms teamed with Caleb Sahling for a record of 13-24 at first doubles. Sahling graduated so finding a partner for Harms is a primary goal.

At the No. 2 doubles spot the Dukes return the team intact. Seniors Andrew Van Gomple and Jaxson Alexander will look to improve on a 1-1 record at the state meet. Alexander was 4-2 in singles play and Van Gomple 7-3.

Other players who will challenge for varsity positions include senior Malachi Coppinger and sophomores Collin Kotschwar and Charlie Van Gomple.

Malleck said early Class B favorites are Elkhorn Mount Michael, Omaha Skutt Catholic and Elkhorn. He added that Crete and Lexington will be greatly improved and Lincoln Northwest will be a wild card.

Malleck was assisted by Andrew Johnson when the Dukes opened the season on the road at Waverly on Thursday, August 25. The Dukes will not see their home courts until Tuesday, September 6, when they host the Adams Central Patriots.

