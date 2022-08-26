FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: With a deeper roster, Nebraska Lutheran volleyball eyes rebound season

WACO – Nebraska Lutheran volleyball went just 4-24 in 2021, but this fall the Knights feature one of their deepest rosters in years with five returning starters and seven letterwinners coming back. The Knights carry a roster size of 13 into the season, up from 10 a year ago.

“Our depth is a lot better than we’ve seen in previous years,” second-year head coach Moriah Hackbarth said. “We will be looking in our underclassmen for more height in our front row, and more consistency in skills like serving. The underclassmen will need to work this year to keep the level of play our seniors will be showing this year.”

At the top, seniors Lily Otte and Jasmine Malchow provide veteran leadership for a roster featuring seven underclassmen.

Otte hammered 101 kills with 47 blocks and 24 aces en route to all-CRC honorable mention as a junior. The middle hitter also tallied 132 digs and a pair of set assists.

Malchow did a little bit of everything from her position at outside hitter in 2021, racking up 18 kills, 14 blocks and 15 aces to pair with 79 digs and four assists.

Junior setter Karynn Bretschneider also returns after compiling 153 assists, 51 digs, 22 assists, 15 aces and 11 blocks last fall. Sophomore Rebecca Hueske spent time at both setter and outside hitter as a freshman, notching 71 digs, 32 assists, 27 kills, 11 aces and nine blocks.

Other returning letterwinners include juniors Marissa Endorf, Kaylee Schoen and Bailey Schwab.

“We have a great group of girls who work really well together. They are hard-working and have a contagious energy about them when they work together,” Hackbarth said. “We need some consistency with the skill that the girls have. There is a lot of talent, but there is going to need to be some dedication to making those skills precise, as precision is a big part about good volleyball.”

As is the case in most years, the CRC figures to be a very competitive conference with a lot of good teams. BDS and Exeter-Milligan reached state last year, and other schools like Cross County should factor into the conference race.

On the sideline, Hackbarth will be assisted by Richard Owen III. After a 4-24 debut campaign, the Knights’ head coach hopes to see continued improvement from what is still a relatively young roster.

“I expect to take the fundamentals we worked on quite a bit in last season, and, while continuing to stress them, have the girls use these fundamentals in a more strategic way,” she said.