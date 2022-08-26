FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Uncertainty surrounds York volleyball in first year of new regime

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of York's previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website.

YORK – York volleyball won 26 of 36 matches and reached the state tournament last fall, but the Dukes face a lot of uncertainty in 2022 as Kelby Phillips takes over the reins of the program.

Secondly, the Dukes lose several key contributors from a highly productive senior class, including kills leader Masa Scheierman (now a freshman at South Dakota State) and Brynn Hirschfeld, York’s career leader in set assists.

Despite all the unknowns heading into the season, Phillips and the Dukes do return some key pieces this fall as seven letterwinners and three starters are back.

“This team has strong leadership, great work ethic and willingness to learn,” Phillips said. “They challenge each other and hold their teammates accountable. They have really increased their range defensively, building on good fundamentals.”

Senior Josie Loosvelt headlines the returners after a breakout junior campaign last fall. The libero broke the Dukes’ single-season digs record with an area-leading 604 en route to all-area honors. Loosvelt also recorded 96 assists, 25 aces and a trio of kills while earning second-team all-conference honors. Additionally, she was an all-state honorable mention in both major Nebraska newspapers.

Heading into her final season, Loosvelt holds the school’s single-season record for digs, serve receives (651) and serving percentage (97.1%) and figures to play a pivotal role for the Dukes on and off the floor.

Middle blocker Rylyn Cast is back for her senior season after recording 133 kills, 60 blocks and 46 digs with eight assists and six aces a year ago. Fellow senior Libby Troester racked up 437 assists and 146 digs as the Dukes’ secondary option in a two-setter system, while senior outside hitter Mia Burke hammered 46 kills in 2021.

Seniors Kelly Erwin, Dannika Lamberty and Morgan Driewer round out York’s returning letterwinners. Three sophomores also seem primed to make an impact for the Dukes this fall in outside hitters Cynley Wilkinson and Chloe Koch and right-side hitter/setter Reese Hirschfeld.

“Cynley was on varsity last year, but has moved into the position of key role player on the outside,” Phillips said. “Reese was on varsity last year and worked into roles as both a setter and attacker. Chloe is a hard working athlete that can fill many different roles.”

The Dukes will only carry 10 players on the varsity roster this fall, so each of them will likely be expected to contribute on the court. Another area for concern – Phillips said the roster is undersized relative to the rest of Class B, making the team’s fundamentals even more important.

“(It) means we need to hone in on the details when it comes to hitting and blocking,” she said. “We continue to work on being faster offensively and making our block an important part of our team defense.”

At the conference level, York will face some quality competition among teams in Class B and Class C-1, including defending Central Conference champ Columbus Lakeview. In her first season as head coach, Phillips will be assisted on the bench by Sam Due, Audrey Loosvelt and Justin Richardson.

“This is one of the best groups to walk into as a new coach. They work hard and lead well,” she said. “They quickly see when things aren’t up to their expectations and take action to get back on track. They are eager to learn and thrive when challenged. This team will do some great things this season and I’m excited to see where their drive and determination will get us this season.”