FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Small but experienced Centennial cross country looks to build on ‘21

UTICA – Centennial cross country returns four runners with state experience from last fall, but the Broncos have next to no depth with just six runners on the roster.

“(The) girls and boys will not have enough for team scores in meets until districts,” head coach Rob Johansen said. “We have little depth when it comes to team scoring. Injuries can really set us back.”

The Broncos have three runners apiece on the boys and girls side. Each of the returning Centennial boys got a taste of state action in 2021, where they finished 16th in the team standings. Senior Clinton Turnbull highlights the returners after placing sixth at the SNC meet, fifth at districts and 17th in Kearney. Sophomore Camden Winkelman placed 15th at conference and 14th at districts, while classmate Matthew Hoops ran 28th at the district meet. Both runners capped their freshman year at state.

On the girls side, senior Madison Brandenburgh leads the pack of returners. She placed fourth at the SNC meet, 14th at districts and 48th at state. She’ll look to cap her prep career with her fourth consecutive state appearance after recording top-50 finishes in Kearney each of the past two seasons.

Josephine Turnbull is also back for the Centennial girls after placing 11th at conference and 18th at districts as a freshman. They’ll be joined this year by sophomore Grace Schernikau, who did not compete in cross country last fall but did place in the 1600 at the SNC track meet last spring.

“Both Madison and Clinton will be great leaders for the team this fall,” Johansen said. “Even though we are small, it’s one of the most talented teams we have had in years. Grace is new to cross country but not running. She ran the 1600 last spring and showed she will be a contender as our No. 1 runner. Transitioning to the longer distance will take her some time.”

The Broncos will be challenged in the always-competitive SNC, where Johansen said he hopes Centennial can find individual success even if they don’t have the number of runners needed to post a team score at the meet.

Even with the limited roster, Johansen hopes the Broncos can be small but mighty this fall when the postseason rolls around.

“We have goals to get our boys team back to state and the girls team as well this year,” he said. “It’s going to be all about staying healthy and rested the days of districts.”