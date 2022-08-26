FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Richert to Hueske connection returns for senior grid season at Nebraska Lutheran

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of the Nebraska Lutheran's previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website.

WACO - The Nebraska Lutheran Knights passing attack averaged 351 yards per game last season, but Nebraska Lutheran’s inability to run the ball or stop any of the teams on their schedule defensively led to a 1-7 season.

The Knights welcome first-year head coach Andrew Frey who returns many of the combinations in the passing game that could lead to big numbers in that department, but needs to find a run game to compliment the Knight aerial attack.

“We have many good skilled players, so we are fast and athletic. We should be able to move the ball down the field and score some points,” said Frey. “We are not a very big team; and we often struggled in stopping the run last year. We also don’t have many kids going out this year and so our depth is lacking at spots, especially on our lines.”

Back to run the offense is senior quarterback Trey Richert who put up video game-like numbers in a few Knight outings last season. Richert finished the season connecting on 170 of 291 passes for 2,106 yards in just six games. He threw for a total of 792 yards in back-to-back Friday nights and completed 59 of 73 passes in that span. Richert was first team all-district, York News-Times all-area and all-state honorable mention.

On the receiving side of the ball was Trevor Hueske who averaged 125.3 yards per game and hauled in 88 receptions for 877 yards. He had 22 receptions that went for 188 yards and seven touchdowns against Palmer. Hueske was also first team all-district, YNT all-area and all-state honorable mention in D2.

Other returning starters and letter winners include: Jace Dressel (SR., WR/LB); Eli Vogt (JR., OL/DL); Caleb Eldridge (JR., OL/DL); Lucas Corwin (JR., WR/DB) and sophomore Lukas Worster (WR/DB).

“Our District has a good mix of teams in it, and we plan on being competitive in it this year. Osceola has been the best team in the district, and they should be again this year,” Frey stated.

“The Knights are home to open the season on Friday, August 26 when they host the East Butler Tigers.

Assistant coaches include: Chris Beagle, Nate Guhl and Kyle Richert.

“We are looking to finish at .500 or better. Although we are not a very deep team, we are a talented team, led by a trio of talented seniors,” Frey pointed out. “Last year we couldn’t stay away from the injury bug. If we can avoid major injuries this year, we should be able to improve greatly from last year.”