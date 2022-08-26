FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Polk County looks to take success of 2021 a few steps further this season

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of Cross County's previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website.

STROMSBURG - There are always going to be a few quality players a softball coach will need to replace each year because of graduation, but overall the Polk County Slammers return a strong nucleus and are ready to take the next step.

In 2021 the Slammers won their subdistrict, but lost to eventual state champion Bishop Neumann in the district finals.

Head coach Laureen Powell returns seven starters and a total of 10 letterwinners, many of whom were part of the Slammers’ Class C state championship this past summer.

“Depth is a definite strength this season. We are two-three players deep at every position, including pitcher. This is an athletic group of girls where most can play multiple positions equally well. There is a good combination of strength and speed,” said Powell who saw her team post a 16-18 record last season. “Replacing four year starting catcher, Sadie Sunday, will be a key need to fill. I’m confident in the three catchers that we have competing for the job.”

Junior Kylee Krol led the York News-Times all-area stats last year with a .495 batting average. She was also tops in steals with 37, hits with 49 and runs scored with 45. She was one of the YNT’s all-area co-captains and all-state honorable mention in both the Lincoln Journal Star and the Omaha World-Herald.

As a freshman, Lindee Kelley took over the shortstop position and ended up in the top 10 in batting average with a .416 average. She was also second in stolen bases with 25, second in RBIs with 32 and fifth in total hits with 37. She was a YNT all-area selection and both OWH and LJS all-state honorable mention.

On the mound, junior Courtney Sunday tossed 54 innings. She registered 38 strikeouts and with the bat in her hand rapped out a .329 average and drove in 22 runs. She was a York News-Times honorable mention pick.

Rounding out the rest of the returning starters are: Sierra Boden (Sr.); Kaleena Nuttelman (SO.); Fayth Winkelman (JR.) and Savanna Boden (SO.). Letterwinners include: Libby Rutherford (SO.), Charisa Boden (SO.) and Roberta Hines a senior.

“We have a deep, 23 player roster, with a good mix of youth and experience. Underclassmen will play significant roles this season,” said Powell.

Assistant coaches include: Carrie Swanson, Johanna Nielsen and Tom Schleif.

The team opened the season on Thursday, August 18 at HWY 91 and participated in the Freeman Invite in Lincoln on Saturday, August 20.

“Expectations are very high this season. We took a big step last year when we were district finalists and have our eyes set on a state tournament berth,” Powell stated. “Developing team chemistry and each team member finding their role will be key to our success.”