FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Panthers cross country will be small but seasoned in 2022

GENEVA – Last fall, the Fillmore Central cross country team sent two runners to the state meet in Kearney. Hallie Verhage finished 76th as a sophomore, while then-freshman Cooper Schelkopf crossed the tape in 83rd place; both are back this season along with four other letterwinners.

“I believe that our biggest strength as a team is returning several athletes who gained valuable experience from last season. A year ago, we were extremely young as a program,” head coach Colby Smith said. “Our roster was composed of mostly freshmen and sophomores who were still learning how to warm up properly, run the races, train the correct way, eat and drink properly, stretch, ice, and they were learning how to handle the physical but also mental side of the sport. Now that they are a year older, they have more knowledge, tools, and experience to help prepare them to grow as runners. So far this season their maturity and understanding of the sport has improved leaps and bounds.”

On the boys side, sophomore Ashtin Clark placed 16th at districts, while sophomore Waylon Raburn, junior Austin Wurtz and senior Travis Meyer all lettered for Fillmore Central after seeing time in the varsity lineup.

Senior Eli Myers, juniors Aaron Gonzalez and Zach Coash, sophomore Ryan Schram and freshman Cameron Knight are new to the team this year and will provide the Panthers a deep lineup of runners to work with.

The Panther women, however, are much smaller in number; Verhage is the only runner listed for the Fillmore Central girls.

“We always need as much depth as possible so with that, overall numbers are always a need. We will need consistent production from our 3-6 runners on the boys’ side to give our team the best chance at progressing to where we want to be at conference, districts, and potentially state,” Smith said. “On the girls’ side we have one junior girl running cross country for us this season, and she was also a state qualifier a year ago. On the boys’ side we have 10 runners, five of which were on varsity a year ago and were letter winners. In this group we also have a sophomore athlete who qualified for state last year and another sophomore who was 16th at districts and just missed out on qualifying for state.”

The Panthers’ head coach said the boys’ team showed flashes last fall but will need a lot more consistency from its Nos. 3-6 runners to compete with the best of the best in Class C. To that end, the performance of the underclassmen looms large.

“We do have two seniors on our squad to provide leadership and stability, but our underclassmen are critical for our team to be successful,” Smith said. “They are complete wildcards as they are still learning to run consistently, but the potential and flashes of talent and will is there each and every day.”

The Fillmore Central head coach expected Milford and Centennial to be among the biggest challenges in the SNC, while the Panthers will face a stiff test at districts from the likes of Minden, Aurora, Adams Central and St. Paul.

“I am very excited to see how our boys and girls compete this year. While we have a lot of youth, we have so much potential and reasons for optimism,” Smith said. “If our young athletes continue to grow mentally and physically in their understanding of the sport of cross country, they can be extremely competitive as a group. The ultimate goal is to compete to be in the top three or four teams in the conference, as well as get as many individuals, and potentially our boys’ team, to state this season.”