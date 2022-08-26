FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: New era of Hampton volleyball begins as alum Gaughen returns home

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of the Hampton's previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website.

HAMPTON – The winds of change are swirling around Hampton this fall as a new era of Hawk volleyball begins after the retirement of longtime head coach Diane Torson. In addition to the coaching change, Hampton must also replace a pair of all-area selections in Kylie Mersch and Zaya Stuart.

“We don’t have a lot of depth but we do have quite a few underclassmen out there this year taking on new roles,” new head coach Kayla Gaughen said. “They are doing a good (job) learning their position and bringing a lot of energy to the team.”

Even with the graduation of Mersch and Stuart and a relative lack of depth, several pieces remain in place this fall for the Hawks.

Senior outside hitter Lillian Dose leads the returners after whacking 75 kills and 62 aces in 2021. She also recorded 88 digs, 64 set assists and nine blocks as a junior. Setter Shayna Klute (91 assists, 38 digs, six aces) and outside hitter Brooke Lubke (10 blocks, nine kills, five digs) are also back, providing Hampton with a core trio of senior leadership.

Juniors Nevaeh Lukassen and Shae Kingery round out the Hawks’ five returning letterwinners. Lukassen has seen a lot of reps at middle hitter after notching 38 kills, 21 blocks and 16 aces with 44 digs and eight assists last fall.

Kingery spent some time at setter in 2021 but is now Hampton’s full-time libero. She racked up 201 digs and 80 assists with 33 aces, 19 kills and six blocks last fall.

In Hampton’s first season under Gaughen, expect the Hawks to emphasize the defensive side of the ball, with a heavy focus on serve receives to pair with the team’s strength at the service line.

“We have really stepped up in serving important locations on the court and we have a great mentality on defense by really trying to keep the ball alive,” Gaughen said. “We will continue to always work on serve receive. (It’s) a huge part of the game and we can always get better at it.”

Hampton will face some tough competition in the CRC, where Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and Exeter-Milligan are both coming off state tournament appearances in 2021.

“Our conference/district is always so competitive, which is really fun,” Gaughen said. “Over the summer we faced strong competition to get us at a level to compete with the best in Class D2, so we really hope it pays off.”

Hampton went 9-19 in 2021 and hasn’t been to state since an undefeated season back in 2016, but Gaughen and assistant coach Margo LaBrie are familiar with the Hawks’ storied past and will aim to maintain the legacy Torson built during a very successful career.

That process begins this fall, but if Hampton can get enough production from its newcomers and its returning core continues to develop, the Hawks have the pieces in place to turn in a solid season.

“Our team has shown tremendous growth over spring and summer ball,” Gaughen said. “This group is always ready to listen and make changes. We have some grit this year, a confidence that we may not have had (before). We have girls that want to compete and not settle. I think we have the ability to do really well this season. I see us surprising a lot of teams.”