FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Mustangs transition from six- to eight-man for 2022 season

MCCOOL JUNCTION - The six-man football era at McCool Junction is over.

McCool will be transitioning back to eight-man football after four years at the six-man level.

A state championship, a state runner-up and four appearances in the state playoffs with a 39-5 record are all in the history books as the 2022 Mustang seniors look to begin a new chapter.

Head coach Jarrod Weiss feels this team’s strengths lies in its versatility.

“One of our biggest strengths is we have guys that can play multiple positions throughout a game. We are fortunate to have a handful of guys that will be able to contribute at different positions on Friday nights,” said Weiss. “We have some quality returners back that garnered post-season honors and that have been a part of several successful seasons. The experience they have in big games will definitely help as we transition back to the eight-man game. We have good team speed which always helps at any level of football.”

Returning all-district players from six-man include junior Ryland Garretson who ran for 699 yards and on defense logged 81 tackles. He was also a first team all-district selection at defensive back and a York News-Times all-area selection.

Senior Doniphan Bandt at 185 pounds was all-district at back/linebacker. Trenton Orlando, a 140 pound junior, finished with 50 tackles and earned all-district honorable mention along with all-district center Pieter Grobler, a 175 pound senior who rounds out the list of players earning accolades last year.

The remaining returning letter winners are: senior Trenton Naber (L/DL), senior John Harig (B/DB), sophomore Mason Strope (B/DB) and 297-pound sophomore lineman Mapieu Kouchinin.

“We will need to develop a few more linemen on both sides of the ball. You can’t have too many linemen on a team, so who will step up into those positions will be important as we move along in the preseason,” added Weiss. “I really like our top end players, however we have a very good mix of younger kids that will be asked to step in and play major roles on this year’s team. We have had some very good junior high teams in the past couple of years and most of those kids are now going to be asked to play at the varsity level. How (our) young kids adapt to the varsity level will be a key to our season success.”

Assistant coaches are Scott Yates, Brian Soukup and Nick Wollenburg.

The Mustangs open the season on Thursday, August 25 with a 3 p.m. kickoff against Thayer Central.

“Our expectation is to improve on a daily basis. We have had a nice run in six-man so transitioning back to eight, there will be some unknowns as we start the season off,” Weiss stated. “I really like the makeup of our team, we have a lot of good kids that want to be successful and have put in the time and effort to make that happen.”