FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Mustang boys look to build on runner-up finish at state cross country

MCCOOL JUNCTION – Last fall, the McCool Junction boys cross country team recorded its best-ever performance at state, taking home a runner-up trophy. Three of the Mustangs’ starters from 2021 are back, giving head coach Ryan Underwood a stable of runners to work with.

“We return some runners who competed at a high caliber last fall that have prepared well through their work in other sports and the offseason,” he said. “We need to continue to develop depth. After our top four, there is a bit of a gap right now. We have some talented individuals, who are all underclassmen, that are all vying for spots. We just need to make some improvements to get them closer to our top four.”

Senior Trent Neville anchors the McCool Junction returnees after winning a pair of meets last fall, finishing as the district runner-up and coming in 24th place individually at state. He also took home a pair of medals during the state track meet in the spring.

Jake Brugger is back as a junior after notching his best finish with a fourth-place medal at the Mustangs’ home invite. Brugger ran his fastest time of the year at districts, where he clocked in at 18:17.60 and placed eighth. At state, Brugger placed 33rd.

“Both Neville and Brugger have competed on Mustang teams that have finished 5th and 2nd in Class D,” Underwood said. “Neville had a dynamite fall campaign for us last season. He won two meets individually and was a key component for our district champion and state runner-up performance. Brugger really made some gains with his speed during track season. He has a very strong mind and when he uses that strong mind and channels it into competitive spirit, he can will himself to spectacular performance.”

Sophomore Joey Pederson earned a letter for his performance during his freshman season, running his best time of the year in Kearney, timing in at 19:16.20 to finish 67th.

“I like the work that sophomores Joey Pedersen and Jayden Fuehrer have done to prepare for the season. Those guys have matured a lot physically since last fall,” Underwood said. “They have been multi-sport athletes. With the combination of their physical maturity and skill development through multi-sport activity, they have really increased their athleticism. If those guys can continue to push the limits in regards to toughness and hard work, they will have a chance to be special contributors for us this year and to be phenomenal runners for our program before their time as Mustangs is up.”

Behind the Mustangs’ top four runners, sophomores Alex Morner and Aiden Parker and freshman Ryan McGowan provide some needed depth.

“We are keeping it somewhat simple with our approach every day this fall: toughness and hard work will be vital aspects to our development as a team,” Underwood said. No matter who it is on our team, we must make sure we are developing a tough “I’ll do whatever it takes” attitude and to work hard as a result of that.”

The Mustangs’ district has not been released yet, but Underwood said if it’s similar to what it was last year, Cornerstone Christian could be a team to beat. They tied with McCool Junction at both districts and state in 2021 but lost out on tiebreaker after the Mustangs’ fourth runner posted a better time.

McCool Junction’s head coach also noted defending champion Norfolk Catholic and 2021 state track champ North Platte St. Pat’s as other teams to keep an eye on in the Class D race.

“We have some pieces in place to where we can be a really strong team. We would love to win our school its first Class D Boys Cross Country State Championship,” Underwood said. “Yet, with the competition we are facing, we are going to have to get a lot better this fall. If we can continue to develop our speed, strength, and endurance that will help us physically improve. Yet, we must also continue to develop our mental toughness and work ethic as well. It will be fun to see how we approach the opportunity in front of us. Hopefully we will realize what is possible and do what it takes to give us a shot to bring home all of the marbles.”