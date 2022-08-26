FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: McCool Junction girls gear up for new cross country season

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of McCool Junction's previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website.

MCCOOL JUNCTION – The McCool Junction girls cross country team is pretty small with only five girls on the roster this year, but the Mustangs return seasoned experience at the top of the lineup as three scorers from last year’s state team are back.

“While we only have five girls out this year, all five possess cross country running talent. A determining factor regarding how high we will rise as a team is going to be our development in regards to toughness and work habits,” head coach Ryan Underwood said. “Our team will need our returning runners to continue to work hard towards improvement. We will then need our young newcomers to grow up fast.”

Payton Gerken headlines the returners after winning the Mustangs’ home invite and a district title – her second in a row – before finishing fourth in Class D at the state meet as a junior last fall. Her performance at state was not her fastest time of the season (her district time was three seconds faster), but it was still quick enough to net her a top-5 finish and a spot on the Nebraska Coaches Association’s Class D all-state team.

In the spring, Gerken placed inside the top four in both the 1600 and 3200 at state track and also ran on the Mustangs’ eighth-place 4x800 relay.

“Payton is quite an accomplished runner as she is a two-time state medal winner and was our No. 1 runner in 2020 when we won the team championship,” Underwood said. “Payton had a dynamite cross country season last fall. It was very exciting to see her come on so strong as the season progressed and to crack the top four at state. Payton was less than a second from winning the 1600 at state and has put in a lot of offseason work and seems primed for a strong senior season.”

Behind Gerken, senior Jadon Hess is back after a solid junior campaign. She turned in her top finish with a bronze medal at the McCool Junction Invite and ran her best time at districts, where she clocked in at a shade over 22 minutes to finish seventh. At state, Hess narrowly missed out on a top-50 finish when she timed in at 23:10.90 and finished 57th.

“(Jadon) was new to cross country last fall and learned a lot in a short period of time. She was a steady No. 2 runner for us and really had some fabulous performances for us in October,” Underwood said. “Having gone through that experience has really helped prepare her for this fall. She has always had a lot of speed, but has been working diligently as of late to improve her endurance. I am very excited to see what kind of improvements she can make with the work she has been putting in.”

Junior Sara Weisheit also scored for the Mustangs at the state meet with a 107th-place finish. Her top time came at districts, where she timed in at 25:37.80.

“Sara is another young lady with a lot of big race experience for us. She was on our title team in 2020 and helped our team finish 12th at state last fall as our No. 3 runner,” Underwood said. “Sara is a go-getter, competitive, and is a workhorse. Sara is willing to go the extra mile, quite literally, if it benefits the team. She appears to be in the best shape of her life. I am excited to see what type of improvements she can make this fall.”

Behind the trio of returners, freshmen Claire Brugger and Sydney Huber round out the Mustangs’ roster. District assignments have not been released yet, but Underwood said if it’s similar to last year it will be a “buzzsaw.”

Palmyra earned a top-5 state finish and returns four runners, Aquinas has everyone back from the team that placed sixth at state and Cornerstone Christian also returns some key pieces.

“For our girls to make a return trip to state for the seventh consecutive season, we are going to have to really prepare well throughout this season,” Underwood said. “If our district is the same as last year, it is going to be an extreme challenge to qualify and finish in the top 3 at districts.”

In addition to the potential competition at districts, the Mustangs’ head coach noted defending champion Crofton, Nebraska Christian and Ainsworth as other teams likely to factor into the team standings at state.

“We have some talented pieces on our team but have a long way to go if we want to return to the state meet as a team. In order for us to get there, we need our returning gals to be great leaders,” he said. “They need to show the young girls what it takes day in and day out to be elite. Then we need our young girls to learn what it takes as fast as they can. If our leaders can show the young girls how to work hard and be tough and our young girls can continue to develop in those areas, we could be a team that really catches fire as the season progresses.”