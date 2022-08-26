FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Led by senior trio, York girls golf eyes return trip to state in 2022

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of York's previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website.

YORK – The York girls golf team notched a top-five finish at the Class B state tournament in Scottsbluff last fall, but the Dukes’ lineup will look a little bit different in 2022. Seniors Piper Fernau and Kaydence Foreman are gone, as is Tatum Holthus, who moved away.

The cupboard isn’t barren for head coach Josh Miller, however. Alyssa Alt returns for her senior season and figures to anchor the York lineup after carding the team’s best individual finish at state a year ago, where she fired a 196 and tied for 24th.

Regin Dunham is also back as a senior after tying for 35th in Scottsbluff last fall. The duo should provide a solid 1-2 punch at the top of the Dukes’ lineup. Behind them, senior Samantha Gibbs returns as a third veteran letterwinner.

“We have a core group of three seniors that have varsity experience,” Miller said. “Regin and Alyssa have been playing varsity golf since their sophomore year, so that will help early in the season. I think their leadership as a group will be positive and I look forward to watching them mentor the younger players.”

“It looks like we will have 12 players in 2022. Three seniors will lead this group as Regin, Alyssa and Samantha are excited to start the season,” Miller said. “This team will rely heavily on the junior and sophomore class as they gain experience throughout the season. Our schedule includes a couple new golf courses (Beatrice and Bennington) and several road trips along the way.”

Dunham carded the best round of the returners in 2021 with an 89. Alt shot a season best of 95 and Gibbs’ low round was a 106. Behind the trio, however, York faces a lot of uncertainty.

Junior McKinlee Legg and sophomores Milan Babcock and Lael Schwarz top the list of newcomers, but with 12 girls competing this year Miller could opt to try several lineups to see which one produces the most.

“It looks like we will be playing some sophomores in the varsity lineup this season and all three of them may see extended time on the course,” he said. “Most of them haven’t played 18 holes competitively so that will be something early on that needs to be addressed. The short game will have to be a focus for all of the players as we will be on the road playing several new golf courses that most of them haven’t seen.”

The Dukes will be tested in the Central Conference, where Miller said he expects schools like Adams Central and Grand Island Northwest to lead the pack with teams such as Lexington in the mix as potential dark horse candidates. Northwest and Hastings also figure to provide a stiff test at districts, where York will likely play in either Grand Island or Hastings.

Still, if the new pieces mesh together quickly enough, the Dukes return enough veteran experience at the top of the lineup to compete with the top dogs in Class B.

Unlike last year, this year’s state meet will not be held in Scottsbluff. Instead, players will tee off at Monument Shadows Country Club in Gering. For Miller and the Dukes, the end goal is to be among the teams to hit the links in Gering.

“This group has plenty of room to improve and I expect them to contend for top-3 finishes,” he said.