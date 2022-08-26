FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Kahlandt takes over for Filipi at Exeter-Milligan/Friend

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of the Exeter-Milligan previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website.

EXETER - One of the most familiar sites on the football field and the basketball court the past two decades or so has been former Exeter-Milligan head coach Dean Filipi.

The coach called it quits last spring and now Kory Kahlandt steps in for Filipi and will co-head coach the Bobcats along with Jim Pfeiffer. Kahlandt is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan.

EMF posted a 7-2 record last year and for that to happen again this year, the team will need some underclassman to step in and fill vacated roles.

Kahlandt said an undefeated season by the team’s junior varsity last year is a big asset.

“We had a great off-season. We worked hard in the weight room and we have to replace a lot of seniors who moved on,” Kahlandt said. “Last year our junior varsity went undefeated last fall.”

A huge plus for the Bobcats is the return of junior running back Breckan Schluter who ran for 1,586 yards and 20 touchdowns last year and earned D1-3 all-district first team accolades. On defense he had 104 stops which was third in the all-area stats.

The other returning starters are: senior Chase Svehla, listed as a TE/DB, Marcus Krupicka, another senior who will play in the line on both sides of the ball, and Spencer Eberspacher, a junior TE/DE. Svehla had 24 receptions for 543 yards and nine touchdowns last year. That was fourth among area receivers.

The rest of the returning letter winners include: seniors, Cade Kresak (OL/DL); Daysan Staskal (RB/LB) and Draven Payne (RB/LB) and juniors Tyler Due (QB/S), Devin Harrison (RB/LB), Andrew Vavra (OL/DL), Jacob Weber (TE/LB) and Preston Knollenberg (TE/DE).

“We have a good number of kids out and we will have some new faces in a few key areas both offensively and defensively,” Kahlandt said. “Underclassmen are going to have to fill some big roles.”

Exeter-Milligan/Friend will get their season underway on Friday, August 26 at Clarkson-Leigh.

Kahlandt said some things will change, but others will stay the same.

“We will still play hard-nosed tough football that the EMF fans are accustomed to,” Kahlandt added. “It will be a year of changes with coach Filipi retiring. We will have a solid team and we will get better each week.”