FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Jones inherits a young Hampton Hawks football team

HAMPTON - There are no seniors listed on the Hampton Hawks football roster for 2022 season as of now.

First-year head coach Jereme Jones inherits a young team with seven of the 12 players on the current roster either sophomores or freshmen.

“As a new coach coming in trying to build a culture and a program, the fact that we have so many young guys on the team means that what we are building this season will carry on into next year,” Jones said. “As of now, we have no seniors on the team. So, we are looking at having the same team, plus additional players next year, for two seasons. If we can build a solid foundation this year, it really sets us up for success in the future.”

The Hawks return a total of six letterwinners and will be looking to improve on their 4-4 record in six-man football from last season.

Three starters, all juniors are back for Jones. Brayden Dose is currently penciled in at QB/DB, Evan Pankoke is listed at RB/LB and Eli Arndt is down to play WR/DB.

The rest of the letterwinners include juniors Korbin Stump and Carson Lavender, plus sophomores Kash Majerus, Bryce Joseph and Jameson Doyle.

“The downside of youth is a lack of experience. We need to get our guys as many reps as we can in practice and have it as close to a game-like situation as we can to get them ready for Lewiston, August 26,” Jones added. “Building depth is going to be crucial. Having at least 12 to scrimmage in practice is huge. Then, come game time, my philosophy is I will play as many guys as I can, but they have to be physically and mentally ready to play under the lights on Friday nights. My goal is to get that number up to 10 or 11 by the end of the season to help give guys breaks and get the young guys experience, but in the end it is up to them to prove they are ready.”

The Hawks open the season at Lewiston on Friday, August 26 and play their first home game the following Friday night when they host Parkview Christian.

Assistant coach include are Carson Klute and Alex Dose.

“We are building a S.O.A.R. culture, which stands for Sacrifice, One (Unity), Attitude and Response. If we can be elite in those four areas, we will have a successful season,” Jones stated. “What I have seen this summer is that we have a core group who has shown a willingness to compete and sacrifice and who also has some very good talent and ability. How quickly they buy in and how hard they are willing to compete on the field, at practice, in the weight room, and in the classroom, will determine how far we can go this season."