FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Huskie football district to feature all former 11-man teams

HENDERSON - The Heartland Huskies will see a lot of new teams this year.

They are the only school in their district to play eight-man football in 2021.

Sutton, Superior and Sandy Creek all played C2 last season, while the McCool Junction Mustangs were in six-man last year.

Heartland does return a strong nucleus of skilled players and head coach Ben Lindsay expects the squad to rely on their experience.

“Our biggest strengths are our backfield and interior offensive line. We bring back four starters and we will rely on their experience,” Lindsay said. “We need some young guys to step up and fill crucial roles from last year’s team. We will be young in some spots so they will need to get used to game speed early.”

Senior quarterback Trev Peters connected on 58 of 109 passes for 1,154 yards in 2021 and he also ran the ball 708 yards. He accounted for 29 touchdowns. Peters was a first team all-district, York News-Times all-area and all-state honorable mention in D1.

Senior Zachariah Quiring had 102 tackles and finished with 246 rushing yards. He too was a first team all-district selection and YNT all-area honorable mention.

Receiving second team all-district recognition were senior Garett Regier and senior Kaden Siebert. All-district honorable mention went to senior Tucker Bergen and junior Hudson Regier.

The rest of the returning starters and letter winners include: Merrick Maltsberger (SR., OL/DL), Langdon Arbuck (SO., TE/LB) and Carter Siebert (SO., RB/LB).

Heartland opens the season on Friday, August 26 hosting Shelby-Rising City.

Assistant coaches for the Huskies include: Matt Maltsberger, Tony Rice and Blake Burgess.

“We have a really interesting district in that none of the other teams played eight-man last year. Sutton, Superior, and Sandy Creek came down from 11-man and McCool up from six-man. All of these teams are well coached so it will be a challenge,” Lindsay said. “We have some depth up front. We will have to have young guys step up to play key roles on all sides of the ball. If we can stay healthy, we should be able to compete in all of our games.”