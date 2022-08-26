FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: High Plains football in rebuilding mode as graduation took a toll

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of the High Plains previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website.

POLK - The High Plains football roster lists seven returning starters (three on offense and four on defense), but statistically has very few players back who were responsible for the offensive numbers in 2021.

Last year the Storm posted a 3-5 record for head coach Greg Wood, but of the 2,689 yards of offense, only 411 are back for the 2022 season. Wood will be entering his 15th season at High Plains and has a career record of 68-66 which included a state championship in 2019 with Osceola/High Plains.

The leading rusher who returns is junior Gavin Morris who had 233 yards on the ground. In the air the Storm will be very green as they lost their top three receivers who accounted for 500 of the 562 yards.

On defense the number two and three tacklers are back. Sophomore Ayden Hans averaged 8.5 tackles and senior Mario Lesiak had 8.4 stops per game. Junior Wyatt Urkoski led the team in 2021 with five sacks, while Lesiak was the team leader in interceptions with two.

In the middle of the offensive line will be 5-10, 275-pound senior Joaquin Ramirez and on defense is 6-1, 220-pound senior TJ Hiett. Another returning defensive starter is senior Cabot Archer at 6-1, 215 pounds.

Other players to watch include: sophomores Raul Marino, Gage Friesen, Hayden Helgoth, Kaden Rieken, Hudson Urkoski, Camden Morris and Caleb Sharmon.

We are going to be young this year at the skilled positions,” said Wood. We have a lot of hard working young kids that are going to have to step up. We are excited about this group of young men. They are extremely hard workers.”

The season opener will be on the road at D2 No. 6 BDS on Friday, August 26. The Storm’s home opener is the following week when they host Central Valley.