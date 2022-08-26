 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Heartland volleyball aims to build upon district finals appearance in ‘21

Huskies return seven letterwinners and four starters

2022-23 Heartland VB

Members of the Heartland Huskie volleyball team include: (front from left) Eloise Casper, Liliana Alvarez, Grace Regier, Riley Goertzen, Madelyn Maltsberger, Felicity Johnson. Second row: Hayden Mierau, Allie Boehr, Kaylee Goertzen, Ava Stebbing, Reese Regier. Third row: Siddalee Kliewer, Lydia Jahnke, KatrinaMarie Epp, Isabel Johnson, Jaelyn Brown, Emersyn Oswald, Jamisen Klein. Back row: Riley Quiring, Laura Splinter, Abby Nolan, Haley Beck, Kaidence Holbein, Hallie Tessman, Alexis Inglsbee, Grace Splinter, Mary Dente. Not pictured: Marisol Stamp, Laurora Geldmacher

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of Heartland's previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website.

HENDERSON – Heartland took its fair share of lumps on the volleyball court last fall, but when the postseason rolled around the Huskies hit their stride, taking home the subdistrict title and reaching the district finals.

The Huskies lose a few key seniors from a year ago, but they still bring back a decent chunk of returning experience with seven letterwinners and four starters back in the fold.

“We lost three varsity starters and will be returning five players who have varsity experience,” head coach Christa Lindsay said. “We are a young team this year with only a couple senior varsity starters. We have a lot of young leaders who will step up and fill the role on the varsity team this year.”

Senior outside hitter Riley Goertzen whacked the most kills of any Huskie returnee with 48 winners in 2021. She also notched 123 digs, 24 aces, 23 set assists and 10 blocks.

Libero Felicity Johnson joins Goertzen to give Heartland a pair of seniors with veteran leadership. Johnson recorded 199 digs to pair with 13 kills, three aces and a pair of assists. She earned all-SNC and YNT all-area honorable mention as a junior.

Among the junior class, setter Hayden Mierau tallied 398 assists and 140 digs with 49 aces, 39 kills and 22 blocks en route to earning all-state honorable mention from the World-Herald in addition to all-area honorable mention.

The Huskies’ fourth returning starter is sophomore middle hitter Jaelyn Brown, who capped her freshman season with 47 kills, 26 digs, 16 blocks, 11 aces and an assist.

Other returning letterwinners include senior Grace Regier (14 assists, eight digs), junior Allie Boehr (22 kills, 14 digs) and junior Mariah Tessman, who is currently injured.

“We plan on using a lot of our players on the varsity team this year by sharing roles,” Lindsay said. “We will use each of their strengths to help where is needed. We have a solid group of juniors who will be stepping up and being leaders this year.”

Helping Lindsay on the bench are assistant coaches Ashton Brown and Tammy Coffey.

Heartland last reached the state tournament in 2017 and went just 11-21 a year ago, but the Huskies still won their subdistrict and played in a district final. That experience could pay dividends in 2022 as the program aims to take the next step in its development.

“I have high expectations going into this year,” Lindsay said. “Our goal is to compete with every team and play to the best of our ability. It will be exciting to see what this group of players can do together.”

