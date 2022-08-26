FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Heartland girls hit the links low in numbers but high in experience

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of Heartland's previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website.

HENDERSON – The Heartland Huskies lose a key cog in their lineup this fall with the graduation of Elizabeth Mestl, who placed third at districts and 10th at state as a senior. In 2022, the Huskies aren’t short on experience – but they are short on roster size.

Heartland will suit up just four golfers this year in returning senior letterwinners Ruby Kliewer and Christina Adamson and incoming freshman Mia Hiebner. Senior Samantha Adamson is also new to the team in 2022. For the Huskies and head coach Gina Mestl, however, that returning experience could be enough to field a competitive unit this fall.

“I have two seniors with lots of experience on the course,” Mestl said. “Also, I expect to see lots of contribution from our freshman.”

The Huskies’ new lineup was tested early, as Heartland hit the links on the first day of the fall sports season. They competed at the Central City Invite on Aug. 18 alongside another area team in Exeter-Milligan.

Four days later, the Huskies teed it up in Grand Island for the Adams Central Invite on Aug. 22 before rounding out the month with their host tri against Exeter-Milligan and Friend on Aug. 30.

With a limited number of golfers available, it will be imperative for Heartland to get Hiebner up to speed as quickly as possible in her freshman year. The best way to do that, Mestl said, is to “continue putting in time on the course.”

Hopefully, the busy month of August will help the Huskies gel quickly and allow them to round into top form by the time district rolls around in early October.

“Heartland has two returning senior letter winners as well as a freshman with experience on the course,” Mestl said. “(I’m) excited to compete individually and grow as a team.”