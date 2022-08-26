FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Graduation takes its toll on Cross County - but cupboard not bare

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of the Cross County previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website.

STROMSBURG - The last two seasons the Cross County Cougars only lost three games.

They were the Class D1 state runner-up last year and the previous year lost in the semifinals to Burwell.

Most of the offensive numbers accumulated in 2021 have moved on and while first-year head coach Matt Carroll may be starting with a clean slate and a lot of unknowns going into the season, he does have some hungry ball players looking to make their mark.

“We lost a ton to graduation but the cupboard is by no means bare. We have a lot of guys that don’t have a ton of experience but those same guys are hungry for their turn to play for Cross County,” Carroll said. “I am excited to get this season rolling.”

The Cougars do have a lot of players who have seen the field at the varsity level, but most of that was in late game situations when the outcome was no longer in doubt.

Three returning starters the Cougars will lean on include: senior Trevor Bolton (210 pounds, OL/DL), junior Izaac Dickey (205 pounds, FB/LB) and junior Alex Noyd (220 pounds, OL/DL). Dickey ran the ball eight times for 33 yards and chipped in defensively with 40 tackles. Noyd had 78 tackles in 2021.

Letter winners who are returning this season are: Tobey Waller (SR., 170, RB/LB); Leighton Nuttelman (SR., 200, OL/DL/TE); Jackson Lindburg (SR., 165, QB/DB) and Hayden Allen (SR., 180, TE/DL).

“We do have a bit more depth this season with most guys being guys that were behind those seniors from last season,” Carroll said. “I always like to get those underclassmen involved with special teams as much as possible to get their feet wet in the game, if they can prove themselves there, then their chance will come. The biggest need for us is experience, only bringing back three starters. We just need these guys to have that game time experience.”

The Cougars come in as the No. 5 rated team in D1 according to the Omaha World-Herald and on opening night, Friday, August 26 they will be on the road at No. 2 Sutton. The Mustangs are dropping down from 11-man (C2) to play in their first eight-man game.

Assisting Carroll in his first season will be: Mitch Boshart, Greg Hansen, Lincoln Kelley and Quinn Peterson.

“My expectation is that we are playing our best football in October and November,” Carroll stated. “We will be constantly growing throughout this season with our lack of experience going into the season. After that we are going to let the chips fall where they may.”