FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Experienced Storm volleyball seek to build on ’21 district finals berth

POLK – Last fall, High Plains volleyball won 20 matches and came within two sets of a state berth before dropping a 3-1 decision to Stuart in the district finals. This year, Nicole Keenan and Jenna Mattox take over the reins of the program as co-head coaches, hopeful an experienced roster can get the Storm over the hump.

“Our team is competitive and they strive to win. We have a goal of winning (a) district finals to advance onto the state tournament,” Keenan said. “Our girls show up, ask for additional reps and attend camps to better themselves. We have a great group of athletes that put in the work in the off-season in hopes to see results during season.”

High Plains is not short on returning experience in 2022, as the Storm welcome five letterwinners and five starters from 2021 back into the fold.

Seniors Kenzie Wruble and Hailey Lindburg and sophomore Courtney Carlstrom highlight the returnees as all three earned York News-Times all-area recognition last fall. In addition, Wruble was a first-team all-CRC pick and Lindburg was all-conference honorable mention.

Lindburg and Wruble were both academic all-state selections, and all three warranted Class D-2 all-state honorable mention in both major Nebraska newspapers.

Wruble hammered a team-high 201 kills on a .176 hitting percentage during a standout junior campaign last fall. The outside hitter crushed 46 aces on a 92 serving percentage to pair with 16 assists, 12 blocks and 178 digs.

Lindburg paced the Storm with 284 digs from her outside hitter spot in 2021, and she finished second on the team in kills (175) and hitting percentage (.137) among players with at least 20 attempts. At the line, Lindburg smashed 53 aces – the fifth-best mark in the area – on a 90 serving percentage. The incoming senior also notched 10 assists and 10 blocks.

Carlstrom burst onto the scene as a freshman, racking up 70 winners on a .118 hitting percentage. The setter finished tied for second on the final area leaderboard with 62 aces (on an 85 serving percentage), and her 311 assists was fifth among area leaders. She also tallied 167 digs and eight blocks.

Outside of Wruble, Lindburg and Carlstrom, senior libero Emily Ackerson (174 digs, 33 aces, 18 assists, 14 kills) and sophomore middle hitter Rylee Ackerson (74 digs, 70 kills, 11 blocks, seven assists, six aces) round out High Plains’ returning starters.

Sophomores Allie Howell and Addison Lindburg did not letter last fall but still return some varsity experience for the Storm. Howell notched five kills, two assists and a dig, while Lindburg recorded 12 aces and eight digs to go with a kill and an assist.

Among the newcomers, Dakota Griess, Madi Zerr, Peyton and Rylee Hoffman, Gahvi Lesiak and Nayeli Barros form a six-woman freshman class, bringing High Plains’ roster total to 13.

“With only having three seniors and no juniors, our underclassmen are stepping right onto the court,” Keenan said. “We are working on being confident and controlling our side of the net. With majority of the team being underclassman, we are creating a strong culture and trust between all players on the team.”

Picking up a district finals win and earning a state tournament berth is a high bar to pass in Keenan and Mattox’s first season in Polk, but High Plains returns enough firepower to give itself a chance to clear the final hurdle and achieve those lofty goals after coming up just shy last fall.

To do so, the co-head coaches are putting an emphasis on the basics.

“Our expectations for this season (are) to work hard, be competitive, and have confidence,” Keenan said. “We are also working on ball control and fundamentals.”