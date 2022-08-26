FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Experienced Fillmore Central volleyball seeks breakthrough season

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of the Fillmore Central's previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website.

GENEVA – Fillmore Central volleyball struggled with a very young and inexperienced roster in the midst of a winless campaign last fall, but new Panthers head coach Haley Hoarty won’t have that problem during her first year on the sideline.

All of Fillmore Central’s starters are back, and the Panthers return eight letterwinners overall in 2022.

“We will have a ton of girls contribute this year,” Hoarty said. “I have a group of eight great seniors as well as a large number of freshmen. Underclassmen are always valuable. We have a talented group of sophomores who are stepping into their own as leaders.”

Senior middle hitter Reyna Hafer headlines the returners after racking up 121 kills, 50 blocks, 50 digs and 18 aces en route to York News-Times all-area honors last fall. Senior setter Grace Probasco tallied 200 assists and 144 digs to pair with 19 kills, 17 aces and five blocks during her junior year, while senior outside hitter Emily Bonilla whacked 70 winners and 58 digs.

Junior setter Lilly Srajhans notched 149 assists and 106 digs in 2021, while sophomore defensive specialist Angie Schademann led all Panther returnees with 274 digs as a freshman. Sophomore outside hitter Addison Ekeler hammered the second-most kills of the returners with 87, trailing only Hafer.

Behind Hafer, Srajhans, Schademann and Ekeler all earned all-area honorable mention, while Probasco was an all-state honorable mention in the Omaha World-Herald.

Rounding out the Panthers’ returning starters and letterwinners are sophomores Hadley and Makenna McCoy.

Heading into the season, Hoarty said the team has shown a lot of growth throughout the offseason from a skills and a work ethic standpoint, but the Panthers are continuing to work on improving confidence and enhancing their general volleyball knowledge.

Fillmore Central will have its work cut out in an always-challenging SNC. At the district level, the Panthers will compete with conference foes Sutton, Superior and Thayer Central.

“I am eager to see them grow as individuals and as a team. I am excited to see how passionate they are about the game of volleyball,” Hoarty said. “They are a joy to spend my time with and to have as role models for my own girls. I have high expectations for them on the court, but also academically, and as good humans. It is exciting to see them start holding themselves to high (standards) as well. We are going to fall in love with the process instead of being fixated on the outcome this season.”