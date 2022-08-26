FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Experienced Fillmore Central team looks to improve on 2-7 record

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of the Fillmore Central previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website.

GENEVA-There is no lack of experience on the 2022 Fillmore Central Panthers football team.

With 10 returning starters on offense who accounted for more than 90% of the team’s offensive numbers in 2021, and nine returning defenders including four of the top five tacklers the Panthers are set for a big year.

The top two quarterbacks are senior Keagan Theobald and junior Treven Stassiness and they return with 908 of the team’s 917 passing yards.

As far as the running game goes, Theobald, junior Luke Kimbrough, Stassiness and senior Aiden Hinrichs accounted for 715 of the 908 total rushing yards during the team’s 2-7 season.

The receiving crew is led by Kimbrough with 27 receptions for 294 yards and junior Kade Cooper who had six receptions for 136 yards.

On defense Theobald led the team with 60 tackles, senior Jayden Wolf added 47, Hinrichs accounted for 42 and both Stassiness and Kimbrough logged 35 stops.

“Keegan has started on defense for four years and offense for three. Keegan is a weight room warrior who has had a huge off season,” commented Fillmore Central head coach Gabriel Eberhardt. “Keegan will be our signal caller on defense and a threat from the RB/WR position this year. Luke was a big piece of our offense last season at the fullback position. He led our team in receptions with 27 and he also led our team with 294 receiving yards. Luke also had 191 yards rushing and five touchdowns. Luke will be someone that can play running back and he also can split out and be a wide receiver for us which is exciting. Luke has also started at linebacker the past two seasons and he was third on our team in tackles.”

Eberhardt said that Stassiness will be the starter under center for the Panthers this year.

“Treven is a returning starter at the safety position and he also came in mid-season and finished the year as our starting quarterback. Treven is a physical player who runs hard and hits aggressively on defense,“ said Eberhardt. “In four starts last season Treven had 496 yards passing, 161 rushing and six total touchdowns. Treven is ready to be our fulltime starter at quarterback and someone who will make a big difference for our offense.”

Junior Jackson Turner, Dylan Gewecke, Markey Hinrichs and Blake Nun are also returning starters on either offense or defense. Senior Nate Schram and sophomore Jarin Tweedy all started in 2021.

The Panthers open the season on Friday, August 26 at home against the David City Scouts.

Assistant coaches include: Ryan Komenda, Alex Moses and Matt Tobias.