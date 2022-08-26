FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Experienced at the top, Duke boys eye breakout cross country season

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of York's previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website.

YORK – The York Dukes return experience at the top of the boys cross country lineup this fall, as three runners return from last year’s state team. Even with the returning experience, a trio of freshmen will be expected to contribute early as York’s roster sits at just six runners.

“We have a small team that is going to be dependent on several younger athletes,” head coach Eric Rasmussen said. “We have three state qualifiers returning from last season. However, we do not have any other returning upperclassmen. We are going to rely on freshmen as contributors this season. We have a strong freshman class, but it is difficult for freshmen to compete immediately against more experienced runners.”

Senior Colin Pinneo headlines the Dukes’ returnees after finishing 11th at state for the second straight year last fall. He also placed third against some tough competition at the district meet. Behind him, classmate Gabe Zarraga forms a nice 1-2 punch atop the lineup. Zarraga placed seventh at districts and 37th at state a year ago.

“We have one of the best senior combos in the state this season with Colin Pinneo and Gabe Zarraga,” Rasmussen said. “Colin and Gabe have a chance to push each other every day to become better and hopefully end up becoming one of the best 1-2 combinations in Class B this season.”

Sophomore Sergio Rodruiguez is also back after finishing 84th in the Class B state field a year ago.

Outside of York’s returning trio, freshmen Carter Jacobsen, Eisenhower “Ike” Colburn and Brandon Hanrahan figure to contribute out of the gate to begin their high school careers. Jacobsen in particular is someone Rasmussen called an “immediate impact freshman.”

“I am excited about our underclassmen,” he said. “We are going to depend on underclassmen to contribute immediately. Fortunately, we have some very talented freshmen.”

Class B is undergoing a shift at the district level this season, moving to a two-site process. One site will feature mainly teams from the Omaha area, while the Dukes will compete at a district site against Lincoln teams and schools in western Nebraska.

At the state level, Omaha Skutt Catholic and Lexington return as the top two teams from a year ago.

York will need some new faces to quickly gel with the returning runners, but if that happens the Dukes could be a tough out this fall.

“We have a chance to have a really good team this season, but we have a small and inexperienced team,” Rasmussen said. “I am hoping we will be much improved by the end of the season.”