FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Exeter-Milligan volleyball hopes to reload, not rebuild in ‘22

EXETER – Last fall, Exeter-Milligan won 20 matches during the regular season and swept the subdistrict and district titles en route to the program’s first state appearance since 2018. The T-Wolves lose some major firepower from a year ago with the graduation of unanimous first-team all-state selections Cameran Jansky and Emma Olsen, but several other key contributors are back.

“We will look like a completely different team this year. We have a lot of younger players who are going to have to step up and our returners are going to be in different roles than they were last year,” head coach Madalynn Fousek said. “Defense and our ability to have aggressive serves are where our strengths will be. We have some height this year, so I am excited to be able to use that to our advantage. We also are a small team which has given us the chance to really grow with one another and become a tight group.”

Replacing the lost production of Jansky and Olsen will be difficult, as the seniors were crucial to the T-Wolves’ success last fall. Olsen led the team in serving percentage and assists, and she ranks second in program history with 2,438 career assists.

Jansky, meanwhile, impacted the game from every spot on the court as she led the Timberwolves in kills, hitting percentage, aces and total blocks. As a senior, she set the school single-season kills record with 391 and is third on the career leaderboard with 884 winners.

More than the numbers, however, the duo’s biggest impact came in terms of their veteran leadership – something Fousek singled out as one of the team’s biggest needs.

“Our returners are working on who they are as leaders for our team this year. Last year, we had Emma and Cameran who filled those roles,” she said. “I think one of our biggest holes this year is finding the right fit to run the offense. Emma ran a really great offense for us, so we are working on finding the right rotation and the fit on how we are going to run our offense this year.”

However, Fousek has far from an empty stable to work with in 2022 as Exeter-Milligan still returns several key contributors. Senior Jozie Kanode headlines the returnees after recording 380 digs (second among area leaders), 43 aces, 20 assists and 17 kills en route to all-area honors last fall.

Behind Kanode, juniors Malorie Staskal (117 kills, 160 digs, 31 aces, 18 assists, 17 blocks) and Savana Krupicka (122 kills, 121 digs, 23 assists, 20 aces, 11 blocks) are also back and will likely see expanded roles after an additional year of development.

Lily Jeffries didn’t see the court a ton as a freshman but also figures to make a larger impact on the T-Wolves’ fortunes this season.

In addition, Exeter-Milligan welcomes a talented freshman class into the fold – defensive specialist Selah Petersen, setter Alivia Luzum, middle blocker Kiley Oldehoeft and outside hitter/setter Kaydence Haase. Fousek noted Oldehoeft and Haase in particular as players likely to make an immediate impact.

“Kaydence has a lot of raw talent and I am excited for her to continue to get better and be able to show her talents on the court. She will be able to help us in some big ways,” she said. “Kiley provides us with some height this year and I can’t wait to watch her grow throughout the season.”

E-M’s underclassmen will likely spend a lot of time on the court out of the gate as a smaller roster doesn’t provide the team a ton of depth this fall. The Timberwolves return enough talent and experience to be better than people think despite losing two all-state players, but the CRC figures to provide a tough challenge as it does most seasons.

“I always have high expectations going into each season and this season is no different. We have a young team which has given us the opportunity to really grow this summer and we have only continued to grow through these first couple of weeks of practice,” Fousek said. “We coaches expect this team to continue to grow, push one another, and keep building our team chemistry. If we are able to do those little things we will be able to be really successful this year.”