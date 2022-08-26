FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Exeter-Milligan girls golf trio set for improvement in 2022

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of the Exeter-Milligan's previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website.

EXETER – The Exeter-Milligan girls golf team will be small but mighty this fall, as the T-Wolves’ roster begins and ends with the sophomore trio of Liberty Johnson, Joleen Vossler and Kmila Benitez.

“With only three golfers, depth is thin, but I know I will get the most out of our girls,” Timberwolves head coach Matt Nicholas said. “Bringing back a core of three sophomores gives us an awesome team dynamic. The girls all push each other to get better and I think that will show in our improvement this year.”

Johnson carded the best round of the trio last fall with a season low of 128. Benitez fired a low round of 136, while Vossler’s season best was a 146. According to Nicholas, all three put in a lot of work to improve over the summer, especially in the short game.

“Consistency on the putting green will be key for us,” he said. “Those three-putts and missed five-footers are a killer that we hope to avoid.”

The sophomores will be battle tested this fall. E-M hosts an invite on Sept. 13, with schools like Aurora, Grand Island Northwest, Central City, Heartland and Fullerton among the teams in the field. District assignments have not been released yet, but Nicholas said the T-Wolves are usually grouped with Lincoln Lutheran and Lincoln Christian, who will “go 1 and 2 in the team rankings and gobble up 6-8 individual medals at districts.”

Still, with Exeter-Milligan’s core consisting of three sophomores, the arrow could trend upward for the T-Wolves within the next couple of years.

“I hope to see weekly improvements. I expect we will see some personal bests early and hopefully that continues throughout the season,” Nicholas said. “I would love to see some individual medals over the course of the year.”