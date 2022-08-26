FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Dukes return experience and depth - keys in season run to B playoffs

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of the York's previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website.

YORK - In 2021 the York Dukes put together a 5-5 season and earned a Class B state playoff berth where they fell in the first round at Elkhorn.

With loads of experience and players to provide depth at many of the key positions, York is looking to get back to the post-season and stick around a little longer this time.

The schedule features some pre-season heavyweights as York will travel to No. 1 Bennington and No. 5 Waverly in September and will host No. 2 Scottsbluff and No. 9 Northwest in their season finale.

Head coach Glen Snodgrass, who comes in with a career record of 170-75, said game experience and ability to win close games are two strong attributes of this team.

“We only had six seniors on our team last year so we have a lot of returning game experience. Depth will be good at most positions. These boys have consistently shown in multiple sports the ability to win close games,” Snodgrass said. “We have a big and experienced offensive line with several young kids ready to provide depth.”

Glen’s son Dalton, a senior, is one of those Dukes who will play on both sides of the ball. On offense he is listed at tight-end, on defense a linebacker. Another key cog in the Duke offense will be senior quarterback Ryan Seevers (5-10, 170), senior Garrett Ivey (6-0, 165), also the place kicker with one of the stronger legs in Class B.

The offensive and defensive lines may be the Dukes bread n’ butter all season long

Senior Jude Collingham, an all-district selection last year, comes in at 6-5, 310 pounds and senior Kadence Velde is 6-3, 280 pounds. Other sizeable seniors are Clayton Pinneo (6-1, 270) and Damian Tesarek (6-2, 290).

“Dalton is a big strong versatile athlete. He has the ability to run, catch, block, throw, tackle and cover. A great combination of size and speed. The biggest attribute that Dalton has is his love of the game,” Snodgrass said. “Jude has the potential to be a great football player. He has the size and ability to be the next all-state lineman for York. Garrett has a variety of skills that make him a great player but his best attribute is his mind. Garrett has a knack for making big plays in big games, and is one of the smarter players I have been around.”

The rest of the returning letter winners include: Payton Albers (SR., OL/DL), Samson Brumley (JR., OL/DL), Morgan Collingham (JR., FB/LB), Seth Erickson (JR., FB/LB), Austin Phinney (SR., WR/S), Carter Culotta (SR., OL/DL) and Carter Stenger (JR., QB/CB).

“Seth Erickson has instincts that match some of the great linebackers that we have had in York and we have had some great ones. Seth also has the work ethic, leadership, and toughness to be a special player for us,” Snodgrass added. “Seth is a very good offensive player as well as he can block, run, and catch.”

York will get the Lexington Minutemen on Friday, August 26 in York and then face the top two preseason teams in Bennington and Scottsbluff on back-to-back weekends.

Assistant coach is Matt Brackhan.