FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Duke softball to introduce a lot new faces into starting lineup

YORK - Getting out on the field and getting some games under their belt is the most important thing for the York Dukes softball team early in the season.

York, 16-16 last year, will have to replace some three- and four-year starters with graduation taking its toll on their roster. Players who will be looked at to fill the vacated roles have very little varsity experience.

“We just need to get field experience. We will have five or six new people starting this year. We have a good mixture of classes this year with only two seniors on the team. We will have a couple of freshmen that will push for starting jobs,” said Duke head coach Kent Meyers.

Meyers had his team off to a strong start in 2021 as they won their first three games, but then lost seven of eight. They lost to Aurora in the subdistricts. Over the course of Meyers first two seasons he has a record of 31-32.

A total of five starters and nine letterwinners do return for the Dukes.

As a freshman Lauryn Mattox jumped right into the mix. She led the Dukes with .489 batting average, collected 19 RBIs and her 46 hits were also a team high. She also powered out five home runs. Mattox went 6-6 in the pitching circle and recorded 37 strikeouts. Mattox was a York News-Times all-area selection and second team Central Conference pick along with Class B honorable mention in both the Omaha World-Herald and Lincoln Journal Star.

Junior Sam McDaniel posted a 5-3 record on the mound, laced out 24 hits and finished with a .308 average. She drove in 18 runs and earned all- conference honorable mention, all area honorable mention and all state honorable mention.

Senior Lauryn Haggadone batted .284, drove in 19 runs and had 21 hits, five of which went over the fence. She went 5-7 on the mound and led the Dukes with 57 strikeouts. Haggadone earned all-area and all-conference honorable mention.

The other two returning starters are Kynli Combs (JR., 2B) and Ellie Peterson a junior (OF) who batted .289 and had 26 hits. Peterson earned YNT honorable mention.

York hit the diamond for the first time this fall season when they hosted the first of back-to-back weekend quads on Saturday, August 20. The second is August 27.

Assisting Meyers with coaching duties will be Chad Mattox, Kaylen Rodriguez, Amber Bowen, Kylee Nixon, Samantha Johnson.

“Our conference is usually very stout. Seems everyone is chasing Northwest. Crete and Seward are usually up there as well,” Meyers added. “We will be young and inexperienced to start. After we get our footing I think we should be very capable. We are shooting for a winning season and to reach the district final this year.”