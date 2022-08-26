FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Development of underclassman key to success of Broncos football

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of the Centennial previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website.

UTICA - The Centennial Broncos face a year where underclassmen and players with very little game experience at the varsity level will be asked to contribute to fill holes left by graduation.

The Broncos were 5-5 in 2021 and lost in the first round of the Class C2 playoffs.

Head coach Evan Klanecky said building depth is something most Class C teams are forced to work on.

“Depth is something that every Class C team needs to work to make better. This year as opposed to recent years we have a lot of positions to fill. Underclassmen have greater responsibilities and there will be chances to earn a spot,” Klanecky stated. “Team strength will be our backfield and their experience. We have good numbers overall and that will also help with competition at practice.”

The Broncos will return five starters and letter winners, with four of those being seniors to help with leadership.

Senior quarterback Maj Nisly completed 89 of 192 passes for 1,350 yards and 13 touchdowns. The senior also ran for 471 yards and crossed the goal line eight times.

Nisly’s most likely targets will be seniors Levi and Lane Zimmer who combined to haul in 39 receptions for 585 yards and six scores.

In the line will be 265-pound senior Jayde Gumaer who had 40 tackles for the Broncos last year.

Junior running back Jarrett Dodson scored four times in 2021 and ran for 396 yards on 102 carries.

Gumaer and Nisly were both Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald honorable mention in C2.

“The needs for our team will be development for both our offensive and defensive lines. We lost four to five players off the O-line and three to four players off the defensive line,” Klanecky said. “We also lost a 1,000-yard receiver and we have more holes that need to be filled this year that we have had in recent years. Every practice will be vital so that we can have players step up and earn rolls and develop positions.”

Centennial will host the North Bend Tigers on Friday, August 26.

Assistant coaches include: Craig Barjenbruch, Barry Eitzmann, Drew Rodine, Keaton Kucera, Logan Clonce, Kendall Geirhan and Wyatt Ehlers.

“I am very excited to get to work with this group. We are going to have to press early to get positions filled and that will raise expectations,” explained Klanecky. “There will be a big challenge in from of us losing many positions while working to stay competitive and win games.”