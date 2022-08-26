FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Deep, experienced York girls aim for breakthrough campaign

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of York's previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website.

YORK – The York girls finished eighth in the team standings at the Class B state cross country meet in Kearney last October, but the Dukes return enough experience to build on that this fall.

“We have a great front runner and one of the deepest teams we’ve had since I have been coaching with as many as a dozen athletes competing for spots on varsity this season,” head coach Eric Rasmussen said. “Our team has the potential to be one of the top teams in our conference. If our team pushes each other every day in practice and stays healthy, we could be one of the better teams in the state this season.”

Junior Kassidy Stuckey leads the pack as one of the top distance runners in the entire state. She won four of nine meets as a sophomore last fall – including a repeat as Central Conference champion – and finishing as runner-up at districts. At state, she cracked the top 10 and earned a spot on the Nebraska Coaches Association’s Class B all-state team with a seventh-place finish.

Stuckey also enters her junior year fresh off a pair of state track titles in the 1600 and 3200 in the spring.

“Kassidy is one of the top runners in the state,” Rasmussen said. “She swept the distance events last spring, winning the 3200 and 1600 at the state track meet last season. She has had a great summer and is ready to have the best season of her career.”

Behind Stuckey, the Dukes return a deep lineup as five other returners have state experience. Junior Emory Conrad has a pair of top-60 finishes at state under her belt, while Lainey Portwne finished 48th at state as a freshman last fall and senior Cailey Faust closed her first year of cross country with a 72nd-place finish in Kearney.

Junior Kiersten Portwine did not compete at state last year as she battled injuries, but she did place 76th at state as a freshman in 2020. Senior Jessah Linden also did not run for the Dukes in Kearney last fall but has state experience from her sophomore campaign.

“Emory has been one of our top runners as a freshman and sophomore,” Rasmussen said. “Lainey and Cailey came in and contributed immediately in their first season running cross country last season. Kiersten was one of the top runners on the team in 2020 but missed much of last season with an injury.”

Other returners with varsity experience include seniors Addison Cotton, Atleigh Hirschfeld and Megan DeHart in addition to sophomore Kelsey Arndt. Behind them, junior Emma Snider joins the cross country lineup for the first time and the Dukes welcome the freshman quartet of Naomi Renner, Ryleigh Wright, Maddy Stuhr and Aubriyana Pecor into the fold.

“We have one of the deepest freshman classes since I have been coaching. Several freshmen could compete for spots on varsity immediately and as potential scorers. Naomi and Ryleigh were two of our best middle school runners last season in cross country and are coming into the season in great shape after an impressive summer. Maddy and Aubriyana came on strong at the end of cross country last season and had really good track seasons. They were part of the 4x800 team that broke the York Middle School record several times last season.”

The Dukes will face some tough competition in Class B, where Norris and Bennington are among the top returning teams from a year ago. They’ll also face a revamped district schedule, as Class B moved to a two-site process. York will compete against teams from the Lincoln area and western Nebraska at one site, while the other will mainly feature teams from around Omaha.

Still, with an anchor runner in Stuckey – who possesses the talent to become the program’s third state champion by the time her prep career is over – atop the lineup and a lot of returning firepower behind her, all the ingredients are in place for a big year from the Dukes.

“A lot of our success this season will come down to our leadership and how hard the team is willing to work,” Rasmussen said. “I think that this team has a chance to build upon the success of the past couple of seasons.”