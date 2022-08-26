FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Cougar volleyball seeks to take next step in first year of new regime

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of the Cross County's previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website.

STROMSBURG – Cross County won 21 matches last fall, but the Cougars failed to carry that momentum into the postseason as they bowed out in their subdistrict opener against Aquinas.

There’s a changing of the guard at the top for Cross County as Shelby-Rising City graduate Emmie Noyd takes over as the Cougars’ head coach. She inherits far from a bare cupboard, as six letterwinners and four starters return from last fall.

“(We have) all-around talent by each individual on (the) varsity squad,” Noyd said. “They’re able to play in multiple positions.”

Junior Shyanne Anderson headlines the returners after earning first-team CRC honors a year ago. She hammered 100 kills on a .164 hitting percentage and topped the final area leaderboard in aces with 69. Anderson also served as the Cougars’ primary setter, racking up 534 set assists – the fourth-most among area leaders – and added 256 digs and 25 blocks.

Anderson led Cross County in assists, aces and digs as she warranted York News-Times all-area honors and was a Class D-1 honorable mention in both major Nebraska newspapers.

Senior outside hitter Bren Lemburg is also back after notching 169 winners (third-most among Cougars with at least 20 attempts) on a .171 hitting percentage. Lemburg also saw time at setter, recording 225 digs, 210 assists, 33 blocks and 28 aces.

Lemburg was an all-area pick and warranted all-CRC and all-state honorable mention.

Junior middle hitter Lilly Peterson led the Cougars in kills last fall with 259, the third-most among area leaders and was second on the team with 51 blocks. She also paced Cross County with 411 serve receives and added 214 digs to go with 28 aces.

Senior libero Taylor Lindburg, senior defensive specialist Jayden Fellows and sophomore middle hitter Bricelynn Larson round out Cross County’s returning letterwinners.

Other pieces for Noyd to work with include junior Addie Linn, sophomores Tierney Schoch, Alyssa Renken, Chesney Sundburg and Lucy Berggren and freshmen Eden Peterson and Sydney Hengelfelt.

With somewhat limited depth, the Cougars need more players to step up as key contributors alongside Lemburg, Anderson and Peterson, but the athleticism and versatility along the roster will make it easier to mix and match several lineups on the floor this season.

Cross County figures to be challenged in a perennially tough CRC, and teams Noyd singled out as factors in the district race include Aquinas, conference foe BDS and Lincoln Lutheran.

On the bench, the Cougars’ new head coach will be assisted by Brittney Pflueger and Macy Samek.

“We have great talent,” she said. “(It’s) putting the pieces together to build off previous success with the new coaching staff.”