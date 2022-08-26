FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: Bronco experience, versatility two reasons for softball optimism

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of Centennial's previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website.

UTICA - First-year head coach Tori Homolka said versatile players are a big upside.

“As a coach having multi-position players is like living in heaven, so I guess this season we’ll be living in heaven. The biggest goal of this summer and the season is changing the culture of the program,” explained Homolka, who steps up from the assistant position to head coach. She will be assisted by last year’s head coach Joe Dey and Laura Pulliam.

Homolka will return a lot of players who have gotten their feet wet at the varsity level, but talked also about some of the needs the team has going into the season.

“A few needs I see for our team is pitching depth. Savannah (Horne) showed good things this summer and we have worked hard on no free bases. Last season too many walks were given. Another need is reducing the number of errors as a team,” Homolka pointed out. “This summer I have preached to the girls that taking the fear of failure out of their minds will help move the ‘I can’ mentality in when they are fielding or hitting. Another need I see; someone who will step up and be a strong leader on and off the field.”

The returning seniors for the Broncos this year include: Ellie Tempel (OF/.250 average); Kenzie Steckly (IF) and Eliza Timmerman (UTIL/ .177 average).Tempel and Timmerman are also returning starters.

Juniors are: Rylee Menze (UTIL/.284); Libbie Kubicek (IF/7 RBIs); Cora Hoffschneider (C/OF/.432 average/27 RBI); Savannah Horne (P/UTIL/.263/17 stolen bases and 77 Ks); Lillian Butzke (OF/.167) and Ava Fischer (IF/.311 average and 18 RBIs).

The only other returning letter winner is sophomore Saige Scheele.

“Underclassmen will play a huge role into our depth this season. Currently, at every position we have multiple players who can play that position,” said Homolka. “Our Southern Nebraska Conference this year will be tough. We have Blue River (David City), Fairbury, Fillmore Central, Milford and Wilber-Clatonia. Fillmore Central returns a pitcher that challenges hitters and follows that up with good hitters themselves. Milford returns some key starters and so does Fairbury. It will be a dog fight, but we will fight to improve each day to work our way up by the time conference comes around.”

The Bronco season opener was Saturday, August 20 at Hackberry Park in Wahoo at the Neumann Tri.

“Overall, I think we are going to have a successful year. I have told the girls that I do not care about our win loss record. If we get 1% better each practice and game, improvements will happen throughout the season and that is the overarching goal,” Homolka added. “Wins will happen if we all stay together as one and put in the work. My expectation for them is to walk away by the end of the season and not only be a better softball player but walk away as a better human.”