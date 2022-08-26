FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: All the ingredients in place for a successful softball season at FCEMF

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is part of the York News-Times' Fall Sports Preview. Scroll below to read the rest of Fillmore Central's previews, and check for other teams on the YNT website.

GENEVA - When the reply box for a coach to talk about team strengths is three-times larger than the needs box, all the ingredients would appear to be in place for a huge season.

Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend head coach Aaron Lauby, whose team went 14-15 last year, has three of the most important areas covered when he talks about what the Panthers have to offer in 2022.

“Our pitching is a strength. It is led by junior Amy Lauby and both sophomore Ashley Braun and junior Lilly Ellison also have varsity experience from the circle. Hopefully, with another year of strength and seasoning they can continue their progress into being exceptional pitchers,” Lauby said. “Junior Kaili Head is a force in our line-up, and I look for her to continue to build off her outstanding 2021 season. Seniors Shelby Lawver and Faith Engle both will be four-year letterwinners and I anticipate a good year for both of them. Junior Lilly Ellison is as capable of an all-around hitter as we have had come through our program. She will anchor the middle of our lineup.”

Lawver was a York News-Times all-area selection and second team Southern Nebraska Conference. Ellison was also YNT all-area, first team SNC and honorable mention all-state. Head was YNT all-area, first team SNC and honorable mention all-state. Lauby earned SNC second team and was all-area honorable mention and Engle was SNC and all-area honorable mention.

The rest of the returning starters and letterwinners include: Ashley Braun (SO., 1B/P); Olivea Swanson (SR., DP/OF); Bailey Hafer (SO., DP/1B) and Carly Lukes (SO., OF).

Head batted .410 last season and led the team with 10 home runs and 33 RBIs. Ellison batted .500 and knocked in 28 runs. Lawver batted .342 with 24 RBIs and was second in doubles with eight. Lauby won 10 games on the hill and worked a team-high 67 innings.

“I would love to have more team speed, because it just puts so much pressure on the defense and good base running can win you games. If you can run, you will probably be in the lineup somewhere, someway, somehow,” explained Lauby. “I think our district has the potential to be the most difficult one in Class C. If it stays the same as it has there will be four teams all very capable of qualifying for the state tournament. Polk County, Central City and Twin River are all a lot like us returning a lot of talented players from a year ago.”

Assistant coaches include: Tonia Frey, Lori Sliefert and Morgan Uldrich.

The season opened on Thursday, August 18 with the Panthers traveling to the Cairo triangular along with Minden.

“I think we have as good of pitching as anyone in Class C,” Lauby added. “We don’t rely on just one girl to dominate and we have three girls that no matter who we play, I think can keep us in any game and potentially could carry a heavy load towards our success. We have a really good core group of girls that work hard, have had success, and I think want to be good this year, but we will see.”