FALL SPORTS PREVIEW: After growing pains in 2021, Centennial volleyball eyes breakthrough in ‘22

UTICA – Last fall, Centennial volleyball faced a whole lot of uncertainty after losing several key seniors from 2020’s state tournament team. A young, inexperienced Broncos roster endured several growing pains en route to a 13-22 record, but the script is flipped this season.

Unlike a year ago, just about every contributor in 2021 returns this fall. Centennial loses just two seniors, and everyone else is back, leading to the Broncos welcoming five starters and a staggering 12 letterwinners back into the fold.

“We bring back a lot of experience and leadership as most of our starters are returning this year,” head coach Alex Anstine said. “Our defense is definitely our team's strength. This team has put in a lot of hours and effort this summer in wanting to get better. They are a close-knit group that pushes each other to be better. This team is very coachable and wants to win. I am super excited to see what this team does this fall.”

Senior Samara Ruether and juniors Karley Naber and Cora Payne headline the returners after earning York News-Times all-area honors last fall.

Naber hammered 168 kills and a team-high 37 aces last fall. The outside hitter added 272 digs to pair with 16 blocks and nine set assists as she capped her sophomore season with second-team all-SNC honors.

Payne, a third-team all-SNC selection, finished just behind Naber in kills with 167 winners. The middle hitter ranked fourth on the final area leaderboard with 59 blocks to pair with 66 digs, 12 aces and nine assists.

At libero, Ruether finished fourth among area leaders with 313 digs and paced Centennial in serve receives by a wide margin with 515. She tacked on 50 assists, 20 aces and five kills en route to all-SNC honorable mention.

Senior middle hitter Cambria Saunders recorded 139 kills, 45 blocks and 45 digs for the Broncos last fall, while sophomore outside hitter Catelynn Bargen paced Centennial in kills (176) and added 100 digs.

Sophomore right side/middle hitter Averie Stuhr (115 kills, 58 digs, 27 blocks) and senior defensive specialist Krislyn Green (183 digs) round out the Broncos’ returning starters.

Other returning letterwinners are senior Alex Galavez, juniors Molly Prochaska and Kate Luebbe and sophomores Ella Wambold and Lauryn Breitkreutz.

Centennial’s balanced attack saw five players crack 100 kills and three reach 160 winners; all five of them are back, as are the Broncos’ four leaders in aces, three of its four leading blockers and five of six players with triple-digit digs.

In addition to all the returning firepower, Centennial adds six new faces into the fold this fall in junior Brylie Streit, sophomores Caylie Clouse and Natalie Sams and freshmen Cheyenne Tonniges, Cissanie Krohe and Hannah Luebbe.

“We have about 12 girls who have the chance to see the varsity court this year,” Anstine said. “Our practices should be very competitive as we could have multiple girls fighting to see the court. Our sophomores could play a huge role this year. They made some huge gains this summer and hoping to see them more confident and consistent on the court.”

Even with all the returning firepower, consistency will be key for a Broncos’ roster featuring a lot of underclassmen and just four seniors. Centennial’s conference does them no favors, as Anstine mentioned Sutton, Thayer Central, Milford and David City as teams likely to factor into the SNC race.

The Broncos’ head coach said she expects Class C-2 to be competitive as a whole, with defending champ Oakland-Craig returning most of its starters and Lincoln Lutheran dropping from C-1 to C-2.

Still, with so much returning experience and assistant coaches Mckenna Kucera and Shelbi Clonce on the bench, all the ingredients are there for Centennial to experience a breakthrough season this fall.

“I have high hopes and expectations for this team. They have a ton of potential to do great things this year,” Anstine said. “I would like us to finish in the top of our conference and make a district final this year. I would just like to see this team make improvements all year and play their best volleyball at the end of the season.”