Fairbury Wrestling Invite packed a powerful punch for York

Fairbury Wrestling Invite packed a powerful punch
Dukes use Friday’s meet to get ready for next week’s District in Minden
FAIRBURY – The Fairbury Invite may have been one of the smaller wrestling meets the York Dukes have competed in this year, but pound for pound and bracket for bracket, it may have been one of the toughest.
The Class B No. 9 rated Beatrice Orangemen and the Class C No. 2 Milford Eagles were both in the field for Friday’s final regular season finale for York and the team title came down to the Orangemen and the Eagles.
Beatrice would end up edging the Milford Eagles 207 to 196, Fairbury was third with 108 points, Seward took fourth scoring 106.5 and York was fifth with 78.
Beatrice came in with four state rated wrestlers in the latest Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland rankings and the Eagles boast six grapplers who are among the top six in each of their respective weight classes.
Seward, one of the five teams, had one wrestler rated and Fairbury also had one in Class C.
Two of the Dukes’ 15 competitors Friday made the finals of their respective bracket.
At 145 pounds freshman Brooks Loosvelt (27-19), following a first round win over Joryean Sturm of Fairbury, defeated Milford’s Hunter Dickinson 4-2 in sudden victory. In the championship he lost a tough 3-2 decision to Beatrice’s Kruse Williamson.
At 285 junior Kadence Velde defeated Trey Lyon of Milford in the semifinals, but Velde did not wrestle in the finals against Class C No. 3 Kazz Hyson of Fairbury.
A pair of third place finishes were turned in by sophomore Seth Erickson (38-9) at 170 pounds and Keagyn Linden at 182 pounds. Erickson defeated Class B No. 6 Nolan Hill of Seward in the third place match by pin fall in 3:33. In his semifinal loss he fell to Class B No. 4 Torrance Keehn by pin in 4:25.
At 182 pounds, York freshman Linden (25-12) opened with a first round bye, then took on Class C No. 1 Thomas Vance of Milford. Linden battled, but Vance was able to score the pin in 2:26.
He won his consolation semifinal over Ashton McCown of Fairbury in 1:39 and in the third place match he scored a major decision over Seward’s Kalen Knott by the score of 8-0.
At 113 pounds. Isaac Ciro (14-28) was also credited with a third place effort, but he did not record a win on Friday.
At 132 pounds, Emmett Hoffman (23-18) took fourth, Dakota Brown (20-18) was fourth at 138 and at 160 pounds Dylan Bower (18-17) was also credited with a fourth place.
York’s road to state begins at 3 p.m. Friday, February 11th at Minden High School. The tournament runs through Saturday, February 12.