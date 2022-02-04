Fairbury Wrestling Invite packed a powerful punch for York

Fairbury Wrestling Invite packed a powerful punch

Dukes use Friday’s meet to get ready for next week’s District in Minden

FAIRBURY – The Fairbury Invite may have been one of the smaller wrestling meets the York Dukes have competed in this year, but pound for pound and bracket for bracket, it may have been one of the toughest.

The Class B No. 9 rated Beatrice Orangemen and the Class C No. 2 Milford Eagles were both in the field for Friday’s final regular season finale for York and the team title came down to the Orangemen and the Eagles.

Beatrice would end up edging the Milford Eagles 207 to 196, Fairbury was third with 108 points, Seward took fourth scoring 106.5 and York was fifth with 78.

Beatrice came in with four state rated wrestlers in the latest Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association-Huskerland rankings and the Eagles boast six grapplers who are among the top six in each of their respective weight classes.

Seward, one of the five teams, had one wrestler rated and Fairbury also had one in Class C.

Two of the Dukes’ 15 competitors Friday made the finals of their respective bracket.