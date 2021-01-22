Fairbury’s Starr keeps Dukes losing streak intact

YORK-For the second time this season the York Dukes faced a six-game losing streak with a loss.
The first time was back on December 31 when they faced Hastings St. Cecilia in the consolation game at the Amherst Holiday Tournament.
The Dukes defeated Hastings St. Cecilia avoiding their sixth loss in a row.
They faced the same scenario on Friday night with Fairbury in town for non-conference action.
With York nursing a 45-44 lead with 12.9 seconds to play in the game, Fairbury’s Dylan Starr hit his second three-pointer of the fourth quarter and the Dukes losing streak went to six-games with the 49-45 loss.
York had the ball with a chance to tie or take the lead, but Fairbury forced a turnover with around four seconds to play and Ethan Smith went the distance to account for the final score.
The Dukes brought the ball down court and tried to set up Erwin, but the ball was knocked out of bounds.
“We were trying to get a ball screen into a fade. See if we couldn’t get Jake to the basket off the fade. Knowing that they had a couple of fouls to give we tried to go quick so they would have to at least take those fouls early,” explained York head coach Scott Lamberty. “Then we were able to get the ball underneath and called the play there, but we just couldn’t get the next pass to get to the shot.”
York had opened a 38-33 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Jeffs used the 3-point shot to get back in the game.
Starr hit two treys and Drew Novotny hit a third that at the time put the Jeffs right back in the game.
Lamberty said the Jeffs ability to hit the three-point shot in the fourth quarter was the difference.
“That was it right there. They hit three or four three’s and a couple of them were from shooters we were helping off of. That is just how it goes sometimes, but for us it just seems like it’s every night and that was the difference,” said Lamberty. “They hit three’s when they got good looks and we didn’t.”
York took a 12-9 lead behind senior Jake Erwin’s eight points and maintained that three point lead at the break.
The Dukes led by one at 34-33, but scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to open the five-point lead.
Erwin would lead the Dukes in scoring with 14, senior Matt Haggadone added 13 and sophomore Bryson Benjamin chipped in with 10.
York was 18 of 44 from the field, but really struggled from 3-point distance hitting just 3 of 23. They were 6 of 9 at the foul stripe.
Fairbury was led in scoring by Ethan Smith with 16 and Starr added 15 with eight in the fourth quarter.
The Jeffs were 16 of 42; 9 of 20 and 8 of 12 at the line.
York held a 29-23 advantage on the boards and they committed 13 turnovers to the Jeffs 10.
The Dukes are in action today as they hit the road for North Platte to take on the Bulldogs at 4 p.m.
“That’s an awful long bus ride to think about it. We have been playing a tough schedule and it gets tough when you have a bunch of tough losses,” said Lamberty. “The guys are hungry. Sooner or later good things are going to happen for them, but we are running out of sooner.”
Fairbury (8-7) 9 9 15 16-49
York (3-11) 12 9 13 11-45
FB (49)-Smith 16, Grizzle 8, Martin 3, Novotny 7, Starr 15. Totals-16-42 (9-20) 8-12-49
York (45)-Haggadone 13, Erwin 14, Benjamin 10, Collingham 2, Phinney 6. Totals-18-44 (3-23) 6-9-45.