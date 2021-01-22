Fairbury’s Starr keeps Dukes losing streak intact

York had opened a 38-33 lead in the fourth quarter, but the Jeffs used the 3-point shot to get back in the game.

Starr hit two treys and Drew Novotny hit a third that at the time put the Jeffs right back in the game.

Lamberty said the Jeffs ability to hit the three-point shot in the fourth quarter was the difference.

“That was it right there. They hit three or four three’s and a couple of them were from shooters we were helping off of. That is just how it goes sometimes, but for us it just seems like it’s every night and that was the difference,” said Lamberty. “They hit three’s when they got good looks and we didn’t.”

York took a 12-9 lead behind senior Jake Erwin’s eight points and maintained that three point lead at the break.

The Dukes led by one at 34-33, but scored the first four points of the fourth quarter to open the five-point lead.

Erwin would lead the Dukes in scoring with 14, senior Matt Haggadone added 13 and sophomore Bryson Benjamin chipped in with 10.

York was 18 of 44 from the field, but really struggled from 3-point distance hitting just 3 of 23. They were 6 of 9 at the foul stripe.