DEWITT – The Dan Tesar track and field invite was held on Tuesday at Tri-County High School.

The Fairbury girls team were champions with 114 points, while Lincoln Lutheran (100) and Lincoln Christian (84) rounded out the top three. Fillmore Central was among the field and finished eighth with 27 points.

The boys team title ended in a tie of 103 between Lincoln Christian and Freeman, with third going to Tri-County with 76.

Fillmore Central posted 30 points and finished in eighth.

Fillmore Central girls

The Fillmore Central girls scoring was balanced between the running events and the field events.

Fillmore Central picked up 14 of its 27 in the field events. Sophomore Angelina Schademann took second in the pole vault clearing 10-6 and junior Kaili Head was third in the shot put with a throw of 33-4.

In the 400 meters, senior Reyna Hafer was sixth and the team also scored points in both the 4x100 and 4x800 relays.

In the 4x100 the Panthers were clocked at 56.07 for fourth place. That team consisted of Hafer, Head, Carly Lukes and Schademann. In the 4x800 the Panthers were second with a time of 11:48.48. The four girls in that relay were; Elizabeth Lockhart, Jayden Stofer, JaeLynn Gewecke and JoLee Gewecke.

Fillmore Central boys

The Panther boys scored in 10 of the 17 events and scored 15 points in both the running and field events.

The best finish of the day was the 4x800 relay team that took second place with a time 8:42.27. That team was Aiden Hinrichs, Ashtin Clark, Chase Myers, Cole Nedrow.

The Panthers also scored with fifth-place finishes in in both the 4x100 (47.09) and 4x400 (3:49.71). The 4x100 team was Kale Perkins, Jarin Tweedy, Kade Cooper and Luke Kimbrough, while the 4x400 consisted of Kimbrough, Austin Wurtz, Cole Nedrow and Hinrichs. Kimbrough was third in the triple jump with a jump of 40-6.

Other scoring came from Hinrichs in the 300 intermediate hurdles (46.47) for fifth place; Eli Myers cleared 5-8 in the high jump for fifth and in the discus fourth went to Kiffin Theobald (125-03) and fifth to Elizsha Hinrichs with a throw of 123-07.

Sixth place efforts were turned in by Cooper Schelkopf in the 3200 (11:17.55) and Keegan Theobald in the shot put with a throw of 43-5.

Fillmore Central will be in Shelby next Tuesday for the Shelby-Rising City invite where local teams High Plains, Exeter-Milligan and Cross County will be among the teams in the field.

Girls Team scoring-1.Fairbury 114; 2.Lincoln Lutheran 100; 3.Lincoln Christian 84; 4.Tri-County 65; 5.Wilber-Clatonia 55; 6.Johnson County Central 37; 7.Beatrice 35; 8.Fillmore Central 27; 9. Freeman 9.

Boys team scoring-T1.Lincoln Christian 103; T1.Freeman 103; 3.Tri-County 76; 4.Lincoln Lutheran 70; 5.Wilber-Clatonia 63; 6.Fairbury 42.5; 7.Johnson County Central 38.5; 8.Fillmore Central 30; 9.Beatrice 1.