Fairbury erupts for seven runs in decisive third inning for 15-3 win

GENEVA-The Fairbury Jeffs stranded several base runners early in Tuesday night’s match-up with the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/ Friend Panthers.
In the third frame however, that all changed as Fairbury, the No. 1 team in Class C according to the Omaha World-Herald scored seven times to open an 11-0 lead and went on to the 15-3 win in Southern Nebraska Conference regular season action.
The Jeffs (4-1) struggled to take advantage of FCEMF’s inability to throw strikes as the Panthers allowed nine walks in the game, with five of those coming in the first two innings.
Fairbury was able to push a few runs across as they led 4-0 after two innings, with Josi Mans getting the big two-out single in the second to open some breathing room.
In the third, a single off the bat of Mallonee Biehl started the scoring explosion as that was followed up by a double off the Brittyn Wentz and a walk to Casidy Cepek.
Lead-off hitter Jami Mans, also on the mound for the Jeffs homered to dead center field for a grand slam and the rout was on- 8-0.
Two batters later, after an Ellie Ohlde double and another walk, right fielder Jordan Tracy hammered the ball to deep left centerfield clearing the fence by 40 feet and it was 11-0.
FCEMF scored a single run unearned run in the bottom half the frame and kept the game alive adding two more in the fourth as Kelsi Gaston singled and Georgia Meyer doubled in Gaston. Meyer would also score on a ground out.
With the Jeffs on top 11-3, they added four more runs in the top of the fifth to account for the final score.
FCEMF totaled four hits and they used four pitchers trying to slow down the Fairbury offense which came in averaging 13 runs a game over their last three.
The only other two hits for the Panthers came off the bat of Jackie Schelkopf and Megan Rumery.
FCEMF (1-3) is back in action this weekend as they host the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend Quad.
Fairbury (4-1) 137 04-15 12 1
FCEMF (1-3) 001 20- 3 4 2
Aurora 9 Fillmore Central 0
"No reason to over analyze this one. We didn't score any runs,” commented FCEMF head coach Aaron Lauby after Monday night’s loss at Aurora. “Give credit to Aurora for coming out ready to play from the start scoring five runs in the first inning and to their pitcher making it difficult for us to really connect with anything. However, I really liked how we battled to get back in it and make it a game after the tough start. “
The Aurora Huskies got solid pitching from junior Taryn McKinney and the offense erupted for five runs in the bottom of the first sending the FCEMF Panthers home with a 9-0 loss and dropping them to 1-2 on the year.
Aurora improved to 4-1 as they extended their win streak to four games.
FCEMF was outhit 12-2 as seniors Schelkopf and Rumery had the team’s only two hits.
Aurora was led by two hits each from Eva Fahrnbruch, Brooklyn Moody, Courtney Oswald and Kaleigh Metzger. Both Oswald and Metzger drove in two runs each. Metzger homered and Oswald had a double.
