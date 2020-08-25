Fairbury erupts for seven runs in decisive third inning for 15-3 win

GENEVA-The Fairbury Jeffs stranded several base runners early in Tuesday night’s match-up with the Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/ Friend Panthers.

In the third frame however, that all changed as Fairbury, the No. 1 team in Class C according to the Omaha World-Herald scored seven times to open an 11-0 lead and went on to the 15-3 win in Southern Nebraska Conference regular season action.

The Jeffs (4-1) struggled to take advantage of FCEMF’s inability to throw strikes as the Panthers allowed nine walks in the game, with five of those coming in the first two innings.

Fairbury was able to push a few runs across as they led 4-0 after two innings, with Josi Mans getting the big two-out single in the second to open some breathing room.

In the third, a single off the bat of Mallonee Biehl started the scoring explosion as that was followed up by a double off the Brittyn Wentz and a walk to Casidy Cepek.

Lead-off hitter Jami Mans, also on the mound for the Jeffs homered to dead center field for a grand slam and the rout was on- 8-0.

Two batters later, after an Ellie Ohlde double and another walk, right fielder Jordan Tracy hammered the ball to deep left centerfield clearing the fence by 40 feet and it was 11-0.