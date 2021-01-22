Fairbury does not back down to the No. 1 Dukes

YORK-The Fairbury Jeffs came to York on Friday night with nothing to lose as they took on the Class B No.1 Dukes in girls’ non-conference action.

Eventually the Fairbury girls just ran out of gas and the Dukes who are rated as the No. 6 team in the state, according to the Omaha World-Herald, were able to pull away for the 48-34 win.

Fairbury (7-9) after the loss led York 12-11 at the end of the first quarter and if not for a Kiersten Portwine 3-pointer at the buzzer to end the first half, the Dukes would have went to the break nursing a one-point lead.

York was able to get a little more separation in the third quarter as 6-foot 1 inch junior post Masa Scheierman scored six points, four of those points coming off offensive rebounds.

In the first half it was senior Maddie Portwine who was the offensive catalyst as she scored 10 points and would finish with a game high 15.

Fairbury went to 6-foot 2 inch junior Karly McCord, 5-foot 11 senior Jordan Tracy and junior Jami Mans as the trio combined to score 24 of the teams 34 points. Tracy led the way with nine, Mans added eight and McCord was charted with seven.