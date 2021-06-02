Fairbury bests York Seniors in extra innings

YORK – After falling behind big early, the York Seniors battled back against Fairbury on Tuesday night to force extra innings. York exploded for four runs in the sixth to tie the game at eight and force extras, but Fairbury scored in the top of the eighth to take a 9-8 win.

Fairbury teed off on York starting pitcher Reid Heidtbrink early, racing to a four-run first inning behind four hits and two walks. York responded with a run of its own in the home half of the inning after Garrett Bonnell drew a leadoff walk and courtesy runner Marshall McCarthy stole second. Noah Jones singled on a grounder to second base and McCarthy raced home on an error by the first baseman to put York on the board.

York chipped into the deficit again in the third inning as Beau Woods drew a leadoff walk and Jones reached with one out on a hit-by-pitch. Bradyn Glebe followed with a double into left field to score Woods. Heidtbrink drove Jones in during the next at-bat with an RBI single to third.